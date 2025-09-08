India's Vice Presidential election features BJP's CP Radhakrishnan versus opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, amid NDA's strong numbers, cross-voting uncertainty, and a focus on constitutional legacy from Justice Mohammad Hidayatullah's unique career.

India is set to witness a pivotal political event as the Vice Presidential election takes place amid intense political maneuvering and high stakes. Scheduled for Tuesday, the election sees the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, pitted against the opposition's nominee, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the Congress-led INDIA bloc. The election holds critical significance in the current political climate, reflecting shifting alliances, strategic calculations, and the importance of constitutional roles.

The NDA's edge and political dynamics

At present, the NDA commands significant strength in Parliament, with 239 Rajya Sabha MPs and 542 Lok Sabha MPs eligible to vote. However, due to abstentions by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the effective voting strength reduces to 770, with the majority mark at 386.

With 427 NDA MPs and likely support from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which holds 11 MPs, the BJP's candidate is seen as the frontrunner. Sources indicate that even if all seven independent MPs, as well as single-member parties like the Akali Dal and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), align with the NDA, CP Radhakrishnan's vote tally could reach 449.

While cross-voting remains a possibility, political analysts point out that the NDA's numbers comfortably exceed the majority mark, ensuring a probable victory. The BRS's abstention reflects its internal turmoil, especially following the resignation of K Kavitha, the daughter of party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, amid a combative stance against both the BJP and Congress.

The Opposition's strategy and challenges

The Opposition INDIA bloc has fielded retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate. The combined strength of opposition parties stands at 315 MPs. Even if all opposition MPs vote in unison, they fall short of the majority, with an estimated deficit of 100 to 135 votes.

This election is more competitive than the last Vice Presidential poll in 2022, which witnessed Jagdeep Dhankhar's landslide victory with nearly 75% of the votes, bolstered by significant cross-party support. However, this time, the INDIA bloc's objective is more about asserting political strength and gaining momentum ahead of crucial upcoming Assembly elections in states like Bihar, Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

The process of election

The Vice President is elected by all Members of Parliament through a secret ballot under the supervision of the Election Commission of India. The process involves ranking candidates by preference. A simple majority is required for victory. If no candidate achieves this on the first count, subsequent rounds of counting are conducted by eliminating the candidate with the fewest votes and redistributing them based on next preferences.

The Election Commission ensures a transparent and fair process, appointing a Returning Officer to oversee the voting and counting. Each candidate must file a valid nomination supported by at least 20 proposers and 20 seconders from among the MPs, along with a security deposit of Rs 15,000.

The legacy of justice Mohammad Hidayatullah

As India stands on the cusp of electing its next Vice President, it is important to revisit the unique constitutional legacy of Justice Mohammad Hidayatullah, the only individual in Indian history to have served as Chief Justice of India (CJI), Acting President and Vice President.

Born on December 17, 1905, Justice Hidayatullah was appointed the 11th Chief Justice of India in 1968. His legal philosophy combined secularism, constitutionalism and a deep respect for individual rights. His landmark rulings, such as in Golaknath v. State of Punjab, reinforced the inviolability of fundamental rights against parliamentary amendments. His judgment in Ranjit D. Udeshi v. State of Maharashtra provided nuanced insights into freedom of expression, particularly in the context of obscenity laws.

Acting President during crisis

In 1969, following President Zakir Husain's sudden death and Vice President VV Giri's resignation to contest the presidential election, a constitutional vacuum emerged. Justice Hidayatullah stepped in as Acting President from July 20 to August 24, 1969. His tenure is remembered for his statesmanship, particularly for hosting US President Richard Nixon at Rashtrapati Bhavan during a sensitive period in India's diplomatic history.

Vice presidency and continued service

Elected unopposed as the sixth Vice President of India in 1979, Justice Hidayatullah served until 1984. His term was marked by impartial leadership and adherence to constitutional propriety. He further served as Acting President on three occasions when President Zail Singh was abroad, demonstrating continued trust in his governance.

A Legacy of Inclusivity

Justice Hidayatullah's personal life reflected his commitment to secular values. Though born into a Muslim family, he married Pushpa Shah, a Jain woman, and was cremated according to Hindu rites as per his wishes. His life and work symbolize interfaith harmony and dedication to constitutional integrity.

As India prepares for the Vice Presidential election, the stakes are high. The process, rich in democratic tradition, tests political alliances, strategic planning, and constitutional respect. While the NDA appears set to retain the vice presidency, the opposition's participation underlines the vibrant democratic debate in the country.

This election serves not only as a political contest but also as a reflection of India’s evolving democratic fabric, showcasing the importance of constitutional roles in maintaining the balance of power.