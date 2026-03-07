Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Agartala for a two-day visit. He will attend Tripura University's convocation and interact with 'Lakhpati Didis'. The visit aims to promote women's empowerment and engage with academic institutions.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala on Saturday for a two-day visit to the state. He was received at the airport by Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Manik Saha, and Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee.

During his visit, the Vice President will attend the convocation ceremony of Tripura University. He will also interact with 'Lakhpati Didis' at the International Fair Ground in Hapania, Agartala.

The visit is expected to focus on promoting women's empowerment initiatives and engaging with academic institutions in the state.

Tribute to Freedom Fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai

Earlier, the Vice President of India, on February 22, laid the foundation stone for a 140-foot statue of freedom fighter and 'Kappalottiya Tamizhan' VO Chidambaram Pillai, in Madurai. The statue, initially planned for 140 feet, was later increased in height.

Addressing the event, Vice President Radhakrishnan said, "VO Chidambaram Pillai was a man who lived a life of pure sacrifice without expecting anything in return, and who passed away dedicating his entire life to selfless service. If today we say that we are living with such freedom and rights, it was VO Chidambaram Pillai who sowed the very first seed of that freedom in this soil...Today, we have laid the foundation stone for the statue of VO Chidambaram Pillai." (ANI)