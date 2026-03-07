The Patiala House Court issued a notice to Delhi police on the anticipatory bail plea of Youth Congress' Manish Sharma in the AI Summit protest case. The court refused interim protection and will hear the plea on Monday.

Bail Plea in AI Summit Protest Case

The Patiala House Court on Saturday issued a notice to the Delhi police on the anticipatory bail plea of Youth Congress' Manish Sharma in the AI Summit protest case. He has moved for the anticipatory and interim bail in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma issued the notice to the Delhi police. However, the court refused to grant any instant interim protection from coercive action without hearing the Delhi police. The court will hear the applications on Monday. Manish Sharma is the National Incharge of the Indian Youth Congress.

Arguments for Bail

Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghosh, along with Advocates Roopesh Singh Bhadauria and Chitwan Godara, appeared for Sharma. It was submitted that the other nine accused persons who were present at the protest site have been granted bail. Indian Youth Congress President Udai Bhanu Chib has also been granted bail. Senior advocate Ghosh also submitted that this court has already granted interim anticipatory bail to Nigam Bhandari and that there is nothing incriminating against the applicant Manish Sharma.

Police Opposition and Investigation

Earlier, the Delhi Police, while opposing the bail pleas of other accused persons, had submitted that Manish Sharma and Vishwajeet are on the run, and they are to be arrested. The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Manish Sharma to join the investigation.

Developments on Other Accused

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Patiala house court issued an order for the release of accused Siddharth Avdhoot from prison in the AI Summit protest case. He was granted bail on March 5, after being arrested at a resort in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The Delhi police have alleged that he has the main role in designing and getting the T-shirts printed, worn by protesters in AI Impact Summit. (ANI)