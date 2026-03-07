Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Rs 651.08 crore Tapi-Karjan Link Pipeline to irrigate 53,750 acres in 73 tribal villages of Surat and Narmada. He urged tribal regions to lead in building 'Viksit Gujarat' for 'Viksit Bharat'.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called upon tribal regions to take the lead in building Viksit Gujarat to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the release said.

Tapi-Karjan Irrigation Scheme Launched

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the CM made this appeal while inaugurating the Tapi-Karjan Link Pipeline Lift Irrigation Scheme, which will provide irrigation facilities to 53,750 acres of land in 73 tribal villages of Umarpada in Surat district and Dediapada taluka of Narmada district in South Gujarat. This lift irrigation scheme, based on the Ukai reservoir project, has been constructed for Rs 651.08 crore. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also performed the e-foundation stone laying and unveiling of the plaque for the extension work of this scheme to be undertaken for Rs 208.51 crore. Once the extension scheme is completed, 19,141 acres of land in 29 villages of Umarpada taluka will receive irrigation benefits.

Development Works and Beneficiary Support

In the presence of Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Tribal Development Minister Nareshbhai Patel, Minister of State for Water Supply Ishwarsinh Patel, and Members of Parliament, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for about 12 development works worth Rs 126 crore in Surat district. CM Patel also distributed certificates to tribal beneficiaries under the Forest Rights Act and provided benefits, including PMAY housing, godown assistance, and tractor assistance.

CM Patel on PM's Vision and Scheme's Impact

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a new era of development-focused governance has begun, bringing even the most marginalised people into the mainstream of development. He added that the Prime Minister has placed the welfare of the common person at the centre of every development scheme.

He further stated that in the villages of Umarpada in Surat district and Dediapada in Narmada, an engineering marvel has been achieved through this lift irrigation scheme based on the Ukai reservoir project. Water is lifted through pipelines from a height equivalent to 87 floors to provide irrigation to tribal areas, made possible through the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister.

Major Tribal Welfare Schemes Highlighted

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana launched by the Prime Minister has proved highly beneficial in ensuring easy access to facilities such as education, healthcare, roads, housing, electricity, and water across the entire tribal belt from Ambaji to Umargam.

He further elaborated that the Prime Minister recently gifted a Rs 2 lakh crore 'Janjatiya Kalyan Yojana' for the holistic development of tribal areas of Gujarat for five years on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. With an annual provision of Rs 35,000 crore, this initiative will further accelerate works related to education, healthcare, roads, and infrastructure. The Chief Minister said that due to the Prime Minister's approach of development-oriented governance, new avenues of progress and prosperity have opened in tribal areas. With the establishment of science schools, colleges, and medical colleges in tribal regions, tribal boys and girls are now becoming engineers and doctors. The government is also providing loan assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh for becoming pilots, enabling tribal youth to achieve new heights.

'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': A Dual Focus

The release stated that PM Modi is undertaking significant efforts to highlight the nation's history and culture along with development under the vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi". The Chief Minister mentioned cultural revival initiatives ranging from the construction of the Ram Mandir to the hoisting of the flag atop Pavagadh.

The Chief Minister began his address by paying tribute to former state minister and Umreth MLA late Govindbhai Parmar.

Ministers' Perspectives on Regional Development

On this occasion, Tribal Development Minister Shri Nareshbhai Patel said that the state government is committed to providing irrigation facilities even in remote areas. The government is working to deliver water from 'Nal Se Jal' to 'Khetar Sudhi Jal'( Water to the Farm). Areas that once depended on fate are now receiving water through lift irrigation and engineering solutions. With year-round water in their fields, farmers will prosper, which will also strengthen the state's economy. He stated that the government is also committed to the development of religious sites such as Devmogra and Shabaridham. Tribal girls are now pursuing higher education, and the government is working towards establishing libraries in every taluka in the name of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Minister of State for Water Supply and Water Resources Ishwarsinh Patel stated that the villages of Umarpada and Dediapada talukas are located at higher elevations. Despite receiving double the rainfall, farmers used to struggle for water for winter and summer crops. Through determined planning and effort, water has now been lifted to resolve the decades-old irrigation problem in these areas.

Ishwarsinh Patel said that the state government has constructed 14,756 small check dams, benefiting irrigation on 1.52 lakh acres of land. Additionally, 735 large check dams have supplied water to 80,500 acres of land. Around 3,500 ponds have been deepened to ensure water availability for farmers. He also stated that a lift pipeline project worth Rs 912 crore is currently in progress for remote areas of Songadh, Uchchhal, Nizar, and Kukarmunda talukas. This project is expected to directly benefit approximately 69,000 acres of land and 14,117 families. Despite higher rainfall in South Gujarat, water scarcity is experienced from January onward. To address this issue, the government plans to construct around 249 check dams and weirs across various rivers this year for Rs 522 crore, benefiting about 16,990 acres directly or indirectly.

Local Leaders Praise Scheme's Transformative Potential

Member of Parliament Prabhubhai Vasava said that the state government has always remained positive towards tribal citizens and farmers. With adequate irrigation facilities, tribal farmers will be able to cultivate multiple crops, vegetables, and fruits throughout the year, paving the way for their holistic development. Through lift irrigation schemes, irrigation facilities in villages will open new avenues of prosperity for farmers.

Member of Parliament Mansukh Vasava also addressed the gathering and congratulated the state government for the monumental work undertaken through the irrigation scheme.

MLA Ganpatsinh Vasava said that the Tapi-Karjan Link Pipeline Irrigation Scheme has brought new hope to tribal families of Umarpada and Dediapada talukas. Vasava said, with irrigation water reaching even the remotest villages in hilly and forest areas, the entire region will flourish and bring positive change to the farming practices of tribal farmers while preserving the environment and culture. He further added that the state government is committed to the holistic development of the poor and tribal communities. Approximately 17 km long pipelines have been laid in hilly and remote forest areas to make water available for farming, which will significantly contribute to the economic prosperity of farmers.

On this occasion, reiterating the government's commitment to education, he stated that a substantial amount of Rs 27 crore has been approved for the construction of a modern building for a science college in Umarpada taluka.

