Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said Rs 1 lakh crore in investments were implemented on the ground last year. He was speaking at an event in Haridwar celebrating four years of the BJP govt, which was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday highlighted that a total of Rs 1 lakh crore worth of investment agreements were implemented last year. "Through the Global Investors Summit organised in 2023, investment agreements worth Rs 3,56,000 crore were made. We are proud that last year, we succeeded in implementing investment agreements worth Rs 1 lakh crore on the ground," Dhami said while addressing a gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects on the completion of 4 years of the Uttarakhand government.

BJP Scripting 'New Tales of Development'

Dhami further praised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for writing tales of development throughout the country. "Today marks the completion of 4 years of the BJP government's second term in Uttarakhand. On this occasion, we have received the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah. Today, the BJP is the world's largest political party, and we are scripting new tales of development in every corner of India. We have realised the dream of 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat' by abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Today, effective checks have been placed on terrorism and Naxalism in the country," he said.

'Char Saal Bemisaal' Event in Haridwar

The remarks come at a grand event titled "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar: Char Saal Bemisaal" held in Haridwar to mark the completion of four years of the state government. The event was graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He was welcomed by the Chief Minister at the Jolly Grant Airport before proceeding to Haridwar for the ceremony.

CM Dhami Hails Amit Shah's Contribution

The Chief Minister, in a post on X, praised Amit Shah for his contribution to the state's progress and national security, writing, "Heartfelt welcome and congratulations to the esteemed Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji on his arrival in the sacred land of Uttarakhand, the land of brave soldiers. Your leadership, dedicated to the nation's security, good governance, and development, has provided the country with a new direction and strength."

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented the Union Home Minister with a memento and honoured him with a traditional cap symbolising the rich cultural identity of the state.

A massive crowd gathered in Haridwar for the ceremony marking four years of the state government. The event was also attended by Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, who addressed the gathering.

The ceremony celebrates the completion of four years of the Dhami government in Uttarakhand, showcasing the state's developmental achievements and governance initiatives during this period.

The Union Home Minister's presence at the event underscores the significance of the occasion and the central government's support for the state's development agenda. (ANI)