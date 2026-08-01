Vice Admiral AN Pramod assumed charge as the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, succeeding Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti. A CAT 'A' Sea King Air Operations Officer, he has held key appointments including Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod assumed charge as the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff on Saturday. An alumnus of the 38th Integrated Cadet Course, Naval Academy, Goa, Vice Admiral AN Pramod was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1990. According to the release, the Flag Officer is a CAT 'A' Sea King Air Operations Officer and a Communication and Electronic Warfare Specialist. He is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Naval Higher Command Course at the Naval War College, Goa.

A Distinguished Naval Career

In a distinguished career spanning over 36 years, the Flag Officer has held a wide range of command, operational, instructional, and staff appointments, both afloat and ashore. His important afloat appointments include Executive Officer of INS Rajput, a Guided Missile Destroyer, and command of INS Abhay, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Patrol Vessel, INS Shardul, a Landing Ship Tank (Large) and INS Satpura, a Guided Missile Frigate. He also served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet during Operation Snow Leopard, following the Galwan incident.

As per the release, the Flag Officer participated in Operation Vijay in 1999 and Operation Parakram in 2001.

Ashore, the Flag Officer commanded INS Utkrosh, the Naval Air Station at Sri Vijaya Puram, and served as Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. His important appointments at Naval Headquarters include Joint Director Naval Air Staff, Director and Principal Director Aircraft Acquisition. He was also a member of the Tactical Audit Group from 2006 to 2009 and the Indian Naval Strategic and Operational Council from 2016 to 2019.

On promotion to Rear Admiral, he tenanted the appointments of Deputy Commandant, Indian Naval Academy, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air) and Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area. On elevation to the rank of Vice Admiral, he served as the Director General Naval Operations from Dec 2023 to Jul 2026. As DGNO, he was closely involved in the planning, preparedness and operational readiness of the Indian Navy during Operation Sindoor and the conduct of Maritime Security operations during the ongoing West Asia Crisis.

In recognition of his distinguished service and operational leadership, the Flag Officer was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024 and the Yudh Seva Medal in 2025.

He succeeds Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, who superannuated from service on 31 Jul 2026 after more than 38 years of distinguished service. (ANI)