PM Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, stating that operational airports have more than doubled from 74 to 166 since 2014. He praised the UDAN scheme for making air travel accessible to ordinary citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted that the country's operational airports have more than doubled from 74 in 2014 to 166 in 2026, making air travel accessible to ordinary citizens from smaller towns. Notably, PM Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram.

Speaking at the airport's inauguration, the Prime Minister emphasised that the country's aviation sector has made exceptional progress. "Over the past twelve years, the country's aviation sector has made extraordinary progress. Until 2014, only 74 airports were operational in the country. Today, that number stands at 166. There was a time when air travel was limited to major cities. Under the NDA government, however, even ordinary people from smaller towns are now able to travel by air," he said.

UDAN Scheme Boosts Air Connectivity

Moreover, PM Modi hailed the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) scheme as a key to enable people from poorer families to travel via aeroplane. He noted that the second phase of the UDAN scheme has been launched with an expenditure of Rs 29 thousand crore. "It is not just the number of airports that has increased over these twelve years. Thanks to our 'UDAN' scheme, people from even poor families are getting the opportunity to fly. Just recently, the government launched the second phase of the UDAN scheme, with an expenditure of Rs 29 thousand crore allocated for it," he said.

The Centre has proposed an overall budgetary support of Rs 28,840 crore over 10 years for the next phase of the regional air connectivity scheme, including viability gap funding for airlines and the development and maintenance of airports and heliports, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on July 17. According to a ministry presentation made at the workshop, Rs 10,043 crore has been proposed as viability gap funding support over 10 years. Another Rs 12,159 crore has been earmarked for developing aerodromes, at a proposed cost of Rs 100 crore per airport over the next eight years. The plan also allocates Rs 3,661 crore for developing modern helipads at a proposed cost of Rs 15 crore per helipad over eight years. Operation and maintenance support has been pegged at Rs 2,577 crore, while Rs 400 crore has been proposed for acquiring two Dhruv helicopters and two Dornier aircraft.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru at 3:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, a PMO said in its release.

New Airport to Boost Andhra Pradesh

The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport passenger terminal building has been designed to provide a modern, seamless and efficient travel experience. The airport incorporates advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable features to enhance operational efficiency and meet future aviation requirements, a release said.

The airport is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, investment and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh while strengthening air connectivity in the region. (ANI)