Keralam LoP Pinarayi Vijayan accused the BJP-led Centre of using the PM SHRI scheme to push "Sangh Parivar ideology" into schools. He criticised the state's ruling UDF for reversing its stance and clarified the previous LDF govt's position on an MoU.

Ideological Agenda Allegations

Keralam Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government and the ruling UDF in the state, alleging that the PM SHRI scheme is an attempt to "impose an ideological agenda" and introduce "Sangh Parivar ideology" into the school curriculum. Vijayan claimed that the scheme is incompatible with secular values and criticised the current state government for reversing its earlier position on the matter.

"The UDF meeting took some important decisions, and the PM SHRI scheme was one of the major issues discussed. Through PM SHRI, the BJP is attempting to impose its ideological agenda across the country. Those who uphold secularism cannot accept such a move. Congress-led state governments had agreed to the scheme, while the LDF government in Kerala did not," Vijayan said in a video message. "The LDF was never willing to implement PM SHRI or introduce any changes in the education sector as part of the scheme. PM SHRI is an attempt to bring Sangh Parivar ideology into textbooks and the curriculum," he added.

MoU Controversy Clarified

Addressing the controversy surrounding the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Centre, the Keralam LoP clarified that the previous LDF administration's signature was not an endorsement of the scheme's implementation. "We have already clarified the issue regarding the MoU. It was not signed as part of implementing PM SHRI. The MoU was signed only to ensure the release of funds that had been provided regularly but were being withheld," he explained.

UDF Accused of Political Inconsistency

Vijayan further took a dig at the UDF, accusing it of political inconsistency. "In fact, the UDF had taken a strong stand against the scheme at that time. Until the change of government, the UDF maintained the same position. But once they came to power, their position changed," he alleged.

About PM SHRI Scheme

PM SHRI School is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India. This initiative is intended to develop more than 14500 PM SHRI Schools managed by the Central Government/State/UT Government/local bodies, including KVS and NVS, in which every student feels welcomed and cared for.

A Point of Contention in Keralam Politics

PM SHRI has been an issue of contention between the LDF and UDF in the run-up to the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections. The UDF had then called it a CPI(M)-BJP "backdoor deal". (ANI)