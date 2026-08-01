PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of two non-local workers in Kulgam, calling it a "security lapse" and demanding a probe. The death toll in the Friday terror attack rose to two after a second worker succumbed to his injuries.

Mufti Condemns Killings, Calls it 'Security Lapse'

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday condemned the recent terror attack in the Kellam area of Kulgam, where two non-local workers were killed, terming the incident a "security lapse" and calling for a high-level investigation.

Expressing her grief over the targeted killing, Mufti highlighted the plight of the workers who travel long distances to earn a livelihood. "People come here to work as labourers... Why do they travel so far? Because, perhaps, there is no employment for them back home. They find work here in Kashmir, yet they are being gunned down like this. I have no words to condemn this incident," the PDP chief said.

The former Chief Minister further raised questions regarding the security apparatus in the region, asking how militants were able to carry out the attack despite the heavy presence of security forces. "I believe there is a lapse in security somewhere. I request that the local government here should provide compensation to these victims--in addition to whatever compensation their home state provides. A proper investigation must be conducted... I believe the government needs to examine where the lapses are occurring--how militants managed to come in and kill two unarmed individuals despite the presence of the Army, CRPF, and police," she said.

Death Toll Rises to Two

Earlier today, a second non-local worker, who was critically injured in Friday evening's terrorist attack in the Kellam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

According to officials, the victim had been undergoing treatment at a local hospital after terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers yesterday. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he passed away early this morning. With this, the death toll in the Friday attack has risen to two.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the entire Kellam area and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers.

On Friday, one non-local worker was killed after terrorists fired upon them in the Kellam area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. (ANI)