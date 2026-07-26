Kerala government orders the capture of tusker KM1, a menace in the Aralam Farm area. It will be tranquillised, radio-collared, and relocated. The elephant has caused significant damage and is linked to a person's death in February.

The Keralam government has ordered the capture of KM1, the tusker that has been repeatedly entering the Aralam Farm region and nearby rehabilitation colonies, by tranquillising it and fitting it with a radio collar before releasing it into its natural habitat away from human settlements, Electricity, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sunny Joseph said.

The Minister said the Chief Wildlife Warden granted permission under Section 11(1)(a) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, adding that the need for urgent action had been brought to the attention of the Forest Minister and other authorities.

Tusker's History of Damage and Attacks

KM1 has been a persistent threat in the Aralam Farm area, frequently entering residential settlements and causing extensive damage. The operation will be carried out in accordance with all guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

After being tranquillised, the elephant will be fitted with a radio collar to enable continuous monitoring while ensuring minimal stress to the animal, the Minister said.

According to the Forest Department, KM1 regularly breaches various protective barriers installed along the forest boundary to enter habitat areas. The report states that the elephant has developed a pattern of damaging houses and agricultural crops without provocation and has also attacked vehicles.

KM1 is identified as the largest tusker in the herd that has been entering the Aralam region since 2008. The department also confirmed that footprints found after the fatal elephant attack that claimed the life of Aneesh at Aralam on February 26 matched those of KM1.

Operation and Monitoring Team

Under the government order, the Chief Conservator of Forests, Northern Circle, Kannur, will supervise the operation, while the Kannur Additional Forest Officer (DFO) will coordinate the mission. The Chief Forest Veterinary Officer and the Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer, Kannur, will also be part of the capture and monitoring operation.