Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet Draws Global Attention

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition, the "Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet" in Hall No. 1 has become the centre of attraction. About 53 international buyers from 23 countries have arrived here to purchase goods from various manufacturers in India. To sell their products, more than 1,800 manufacturers from across the state have participated.

According to Suvidh Shah, Additional Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), this Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet has provided a major platform for local manufacturers to directly sell their products abroad. As a result, they are expected to gain significant economic benefits, an official release stated.

Key Organisers and Focus Sectors

This meet has been organised by the Government of Gujarat's iNDEXTb, Industries Commissioner, MSME, Rising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Chemical and Allied Products Export Promotion Council (CAPEXIL), and Gujarat Jewellery Promotion and Export Promotion Council (GJPEPC). The meet focuses on sectors such as handloom, handicraft, textile, agri-food, tiles and ceramics, engineering, auto, and gems and jewellery.

Significant Outcomes and Business Generated

A total of 53 international buyers from 23 countries including the USA, Canada, Europe, Russia, Gulf countries, Australia, Africa, and Central Asian countries, along with 22 domestic buyers, have participated. More than 1,800 sellers from across the state have shown enthusiasm to sell their products. More than 2,200 meetings have been held between buyers and sellers, and over 1,000 MoUs have been signed in two days. Along with this, professional export demand worth approximately Rs. 500 crore has been generated, the release said.

Seminars and MoUs in Mining Sector

Earlier, on the second day of this conference, along with B2B and B2G sessions on various subjects, seminars were organised on the theme "Igniting the Future: Gujarat Mining Revolution", in which a seminar on the topic of the Mining Revolution in Gujarat was held by the State's Geology and Mining Department with industrial entrepreneurs.

Major Investment MoUs Signed

Accroding to the releae, on this occasion, an MoU worth Rs. 100 crore was signed by L&S Company of Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district, through which employment opportunities will be created for around 100 people.

An MoU worth Rs. 60 crore has been signed by Virendrasinh Savariya of Talaja in Bhavnagar district, through which employment opportunities will be created for around 75 people. (ANI)