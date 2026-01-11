Top industrialists pledged massive investments in Gujarat at the Vibrant Gujarat conference. Reliance announced Rs 7 lakh crore for green energy and tech, while Adani Group committed Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the world's largest energy park in Mundra.

Leading industrialists on Sunday announced large-scale investment commitments in Gujarat at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Saurashtra-Kutch, underlining the state's growing role as a hub for green energy, manufacturing, technology and infrastructure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reliance's Rs 7 Lakh Crore Commitment

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the conglomerate will invest Rs 7 lakh crore in Gujarat over the next five years, doubling its investment of the previous five years. Addressing the conference in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ambani said Reliance's commitment to Gujarat's development was a "resolution", adding that "Reliance is the identity of Gujarat, and Gujarat is the heart of Reliance."

Key Announcements by Reliance

Ambani said the investments would create large employment opportunities and place Gujarat firmly on the global map. He made five key announcements, including setting up the world's largest integrated green energy ecosystem in Jamnagar, covering solar power, green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel. Jamnagar, he said, will transform from a hydrocarbon hub into a major exporter of green energy. Other announcements included a multi-gigawatt solar project in Kutch to strengthen India's energy security, India's largest AI-ready data centre in Jamnagar, and the launch of a special AI "Intelligence Platform" by Jio, beginning from Gujarat and enabling citizens to access AI services in their own languages. Reliance Foundation will also partner with the Gujarat government to support the Ahmedabad Olympics 2036 vision and manage the Veer Savarkar Multi-Sports Complex in Naranpura, along with establishing a world-class hospital in Jamnagar and expanding education facilities.

Adani Group's Mundra Expansion

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Managing Director Karan Adani announced that the Adani Group will invest Rs 1.50 lakh crore in Mundra, Kutch, over the next five years. He said Kutch has emerged as the country's largest energy hub and that the group is building the world's largest energy park in Mundra with a capacity of 37 gigawatts.

Jyoti CNC to Invest in Manufacturing and R&D

Jyoti CNC Chairman Parakramsinh Jadeja announced an investment of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years in manufacturing, research and development, and skill development. He said Gujarat had become India's growth engine and stressed the need for collective efforts to strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Welspun Group Plans World's Largest Pipeline Plant

Welspun Group Chairman B.K. Goenka said the company will invest Rs 5,000 crore in Gujarat to establish the world's largest pipeline manufacturing plant. He noted that Kutch, once affected by water scarcity, has transformed into a major industrial region, crediting the development to sustained policy support. (ANI)