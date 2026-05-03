Special meditation sessions at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Surat have drawn around 200 guests, including delegates from the Russian Embassy and Japan who expressed happiness after participating in the sessions at Auro University.

Special meditation sessions have been arranged for visitors under the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Auro University, Surat. According to a release from Gujarat CMO, so far, around 200 guests have attended these meditation sessions.

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On the second day of the conference, delegates from the Russian Embassy and Japan delegations participated in the session and expressed their happiness.

Free Sessions at Sri Aurobindo Center

Under this conference, free meditation sessions for visitors are being organised in different batches from 9 AM to 6 PM by the Sri Aurobindo Integral Life Center. At this campus, visitors are guided through meditation in the Dhyanshala and the sound garden (Sensorium).

International Delegates Attend

On the second day of the conference, from the Russian Embassy, Head of GR and Finance Sector Zlata Antusheva and Head of Interregional Relations Albert Safiullin took part in the meditation session. Apart from them, representatives from Japan also participated in the session, a release stated.

A large number of guests are coming to participate in this special session. Foreign representatives, delegates, along with officers from the state police department and other officials of the state government have also benefited from the meditation session.

During VGRC, arrangements have been made for everyone to participate in meditation in different batches until the fifth of May, a release added.