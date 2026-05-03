Tripura CM Manik Saha condemned the death of a 16-year-old in Sonamura and vowed the strictest punishment for the accused. The victim's 70-year-old grandfather has been arrested on charges of rape and murder and sent to judicial custody.

CM Vows Strict Punishment

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday condemned the death of the 16-year-old in Chandanmura village under Sonamura subdivision, saying that the administration is committed to ensuring the strictest punishment for the accused. Taking it to X, he termed the incident "extremely heartrending and distressing" and assured that a thorough and impartial investigation is underway in the case.

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"I have been informed in detail about the incident of the unnatural death of a Class X student in Chandanmura village under Sonamura subdivision. Today, the local MLA and Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman spoke with the residents of the area. The incident is extremely heartrending and distressing. The police have already arrested two individuals based on the preliminary investigation. The administration is firmly committed to identifying the culprits through a thorough and impartial investigation and ensuring the harshest punishment, and efforts are underway toward that goal," he wrote.

Grandfather Arrested in Rape and Murder Case

This comes after a 70-year-old grandfather was arrested on charges of rape and murdering his 16-year-old granddaughter. The accused, identified as Pranballabh Das, was detained by the police following the recovery of the body of 16-year girl in their house on April 30. He has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody after being produced before a local court on Saturday, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonamura police station, Tapas Das, said that, based on a specific complaint by the victim's father, Bapi Das, police registered a murder and rape case against Pranballabh and arrested him for his alleged involvement in the crime.

"Pranballabh Das was produced before a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court at Sonamura seeking judicial remand for interrogation in view of his age, and the court granted a 14-day jail remand. As per the order, the police will be allowed to interrogate the accused as and when it requires", Tapas Das stated. Further details are awaited (ANI)