Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has written to President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, urging the implementation of a separate code for the Sarna religion in the upcoming census to protect the distinct identity of the tribal society.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday officially wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the implementation of a separate code for the tribal/Sarna religion and other similar religious existences in the religion in the upcoming second phase of the census.

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CM Cites Public Sentiment and 2020 Resolution

The CM also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the subject matter and requested him to fulfil the public sentiment of the people. Soren emphasised that allocating a separate code is essential to protect the distinct tribal identities of the society. The letter referred to the Sarna code resolution passed by the Jharkhand Assembly in 2020.

"A letter has been written to the Honorable President of the country, the esteemed Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji, taking into account the sentiments of the tribal society and the aspirations of Jharkhand state, requesting the allocation of a separate code for the tribal/Sarna religion (along with other similar religious systems) in the second phase of the census, so that the distinct identity of the society can be protected and honored, " the CM said in a post on X.

For context, he said that in the 2011 census, despite no separate code, nearly 50 lakh (5 million) people across 21 states voluntarily wrote "Sarna" in the religion column.

Significance of Tribal Identity in Jharkhand

Highlighting the significance of tribal identity in Jharkhand, the letter stated, "The state of Jharkhand was formed on the basis of its tribal identity itself. The policies, schemes, and decisions of the state of Jharkhand are based on the sentiments of the local people here. At the center of which are the social, economic, religious, and cultural specificities of various communities, especially tribal society. In such a situation, and in all these dimensions, the need is felt for inclusion in the census process. Especially when India is in a very developed state in the technical field and all work is being done digitally, providing a separate code by recognizing Sarna religion or other similar religious existences in the religion column will ensure better collection of data."

Direct Appeal to President Murmu

He emphasised the President's role as the "guardian of this society, and in this way, the entire tribal society expects your intervention in this matter".

The letter further said, "I request that you may give directions to maintain its identity by providing a separate code to the Sarna religion (along with other similar religious systems) in the form to be determined for the second phase of the census," (ANI)