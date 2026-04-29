The Gujarat government is hosting the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Surat on May 1-2 to showcase the state's thriving startup ecosystem, which has over 18,880 DPIIT-recognised startups and ranks fifth in India.

The Gujarat government is set to host the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for South Gujarat on May 1 and 2 at AURO University, Surat. As part of the conference, a session titled "Powering India's Next Growth Engine: Innovation, Industry & Sustainability" will place the spotlight firmly on Gujarat's rapidly evolving Startup ecosystem.

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Gujarat's Thriving Startup Ecosystem

According to a release from the CMO, Gujarat stands out as one of India's leading states in fostering entrepreneurship, with over 18,880 DPIIT-recognised Startups, ranking fifth nationally. Notably, more than 32% of these Startups hail from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, highlighting the state's broad-based, inclusive Startup ecosystem.

Supporting this vibrant ecosystem, Gujarat boasts over 210 government-funded incubators across the State and more than 318 registered mentors who provide essential guidance and support to Startups throughout their developmental journey. Since 2018, Gujarat has consistently been ranked as the Best Performer in the Startup India Ranking, a testament to the state's visionary policies and its effective implementation that have created an enabling environment for Startups to flourish.

During the fiscal year 2024-25, the Government of Gujarat released approximately Rs 18.33 crore in seed funding and Rs 137 crore in venture funding to nurture innovation and entrepreneurial ventures.

Conference Highlights and Key Sessions

The Startup session will include expert sessions on the real-world application of Startups in high-impact sectors, the role of established industries in enabling Startup scale-up, and a fireside discussion on driving a sustainable industrial transformation. A dedicated panel discussion will deliberate on positioning South Gujarat as a major growth engine through innovation, entrepreneurship and regional strengths, the release noted.

Drone Technology and Real-World Impact

The session will open with a talk on "Driving Real-World Impact with Drone Startups" by Divyant Bhardwaj, Co-founder, InsideFPV - a company that supplies tactical, surveillance, interceptor and FPV (first-person-view) drones to India's defence ecosystem, will highlight the transformative role of drone technology across agriculture, infrastructure and governance.

Industry as a Catalyst for Startup Growth

This will be followed by an address on "Industry as a Catalyst for Startup Growth" by Mayur Shah, Executive Director, Suzuki - a Japanese Multinational Car Manufacturer, focusing on industry-Startup collaboration and innovation-led manufacturing.

Fireside Chat on Sustainable Industrial Revolution

A Fireside Chat on "Leading India's Sustainable Industrial Revolution", moderated by Pranav Pandya, Chairman, GESIA IT Association, will feature Kartikey Hariyani, Founder, Chargezone - an EV charging infrastructure company focused on building and operating a widespread, interoperable EV charging network across India, and Nirav Dhanai, Founder, Heaven Green Energy Ltd - renewable-energy company focused on delivering sustainable power solutions, with an emphasis on clean energy generation and green technologies, sharing insights on clean energy, electric mobility and sustainable industrial growth, the release stated.

Panel Discussion: South Gujarat as a Growth Engine

The highlight of the seminar will be a Panel Discussion on "South Gujarat Growth Engine: Advancing the Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047", moderated by Kashyap Pandya, Founder, Syncoro Venture - a venture-building and advisory firm focused on supporting early-stage Startups and emerging entrepreneurs and Charter Member, TiE. Eminent entrepreneurs from South Gujarat, including Chintan Shah (Solance Energy - an energy-technology company focused on clean and sustainable power solutions), Chetan Kanani (Alpino Health Foods - a food-products company focused on nutritious, protein-rich and health-oriented food offerings, catering to the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers), Sandip Vinubhai Kathiriya (Easysell Service Pvt. Ltd - a technology-driven company focused on enabling digital commerce and sales solutions for businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises & TiE Surat), Hiren Lathiya (Skylee - a Startup focused on innovation-driven, technology-enabled solutions, reflecting the growing entrepreneurial momentum from South Gujarat) and Kushan Patel (Quadsofttech - a technology-focused company delivering software and digital solutions that support businesses in improving operational efficiency and scalability.) will discuss the region's contribution to innovation-driven economic growth.

International Perspectives on Startups

The session will also feature an international perspective on Startups through a presentation by Ajay Singh, Senior Advisor to the Commercial Counsellor for Start-ups, Technology and Innovation at Advantage Austria, who is offering insights into global collaboration opportunities.

Fostering Innovation for Economic Growth

The session will highlight success stories from Gujarat's Startup ecosystem that exemplify how innovation can address real-world challenges while contributing to long-term economic resilience. It aims to provide an interactive platform for stakeholders to engage, exchange ideas and drive innovation-led development.

It reflects Gujarat's sustained commitment to building a strong and vibrant Startup ecosystem while positioning South Gujarat as a critical contributor to India's next phase of economic growth, as per the release.

Startups play a critical role in achieving these objectives by driving productivity, creating high-quality employment, advancing green technologies, and fostering inclusive development across urban and rural regions. Through the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, the Government of Gujarat continues to reinforce its leadership as a preferred destination for Startups and industries, empowering regions such as South Gujarat to play a decisive role in shaping the country's economic future. (ANI)