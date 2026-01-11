PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, which included a panel on Gujarat's fisheries sector. The event facilitated B2B/B2G talks and saw a Fish Supplier Company sign an MoU worth ₹11.49 crore to boost the industry.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) was inaugurated at Marwadi University in Rajkot on January 11 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the inauguration, a series of B2B and B2G seminars were organised to foster dialogue and collaboration across key sectors.

Building a Future-Ready Fisheries Sector

According to a release, a special panel discussion was held on the theme "Building a Future-Ready Fisheries Sector in Gujarat: Opportunities, Challenges and Sustainable Solutions." The session brought together fish exporters and entrepreneurs to deliberate on critical issues such as fishing practices, fish processing, export strategies, adoption of technology in fisheries, deep-sea fishing, methods to enhance fish production, challenges faced by fishermen and boat owners, government incentives for exports, welfare schemes for fishermen, and the role of local offices in supporting the sector.

During the conference, a Fish Supplier Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹11.49 crore, underscoring the growing investment and commitment towards strengthening Gujarat's fisheries industry.

The event was graced by the presence of Arun Kumar Solanki, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Cooperation; Vijay Kharadi, Commissioner of the Fisheries Department; S. Kannappan from NDFB; entrepreneur Dr. Manojbhai Sharma; Jagdishbhai Fofandi; along with several other entrepreneurs and senior officials.

PM Modi on India's Economic Growth

PM Modi highlighted India's rapid growth on Sunday at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot. He said that India was rapidly advancing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy and termed Saurashtra and the Kutch region a major centre for driving momentum for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

Addressing the regional conference, PM Modi said, "One-fourth of the 21st century is over. In the last few years, India has progressed rapidly, and in that, Gujarat has played a crucial role. India is rapidly advancing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, and the data coming in makes it clear that global expectations from India are rising. India is the world's fastest-growing large economy. Inflation is under control. "He further cited 11-year progress and rising global expectations, noting that India leads in milk, generic medicines, and vaccine production. It is also no 2 in mobile manufacturing; no 3 in the startup ecosystem, aviation market, and metro networks. (ANI)