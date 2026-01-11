The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference began in Rajkot, inaugurated by PM Modi. The two-day event focuses on clean energy, with a key seminar by CIPET on compostable plastics and CPCB certification according to IS/ISO 17088:2021 standards.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (Kutch and Saurashtra Zone) commenced at Marwadi University, Rajkot on Sunday.

Focus on Compostable Plastics and Certification

According to an official release, this two-day conference features multiple sessions on the theme of regional aspirations and global ambitions. During the seminar, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Ahmedabad, delivered an important presentation.

Shri Paritosh Diwasli, Director and Head of CIPET Ahmedabad, provided in-depth insights on the topic "Controlled Compostable Plastics & its Testing as per IS/ISO 17088:2021 for CPCB Certification," the release stated.

Discussions covered issues ranging from product validation to plastic testing certification and plastic production. The seminar emphasised the importance of using compostable plastics that do not cause environmental damage.

Detailed guidance was provided on how industrial units can conduct plastic testing in accordance with IS/ISO 17088:2021 standards for CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) certification.

The seminar, the release noted, was attended by Dr. Kinsuk Datta, leading entrepreneurs from Saurashtra and Kutch, officials from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, officers from various departments, academic experts, and students.

PM Modi Inaugurates Summit Highlighting Clean Energy Vision

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra regions on Sunday. The event featured Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, among other dignitaries.

Aligning with 'Panchamrit' Commitments

The two-day conference summit will highlight Gujarat's leadership in the clean energy sector and its alignment with India's 'Panchamrit' commitments announced by the Prime Minister. These include achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, meeting 50 per cent of energy requirements from renewable sources, reducing projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes, lowering carbon intensity by 45 per cent by 2030, and attaining net-zero emissions by 2070.

Conference Agenda Highlights

Day 1: Blue Energy, Green Initiatives, and Exhibition

The first day of the conference features a CEO Roundtable on 'Ocean of Opportunities - Blue Energy, Green Future', which exploresEnvironmental Protection nearshore wind and blue energy prospects. Other key sessions include a Green Startups Fireside Chat, 'Carbon to Crops: Greener Molecules, Greater Yields', and discussions on Gujarat's role as India's energy gateway in oil and gas.

An exhibition-cum-trade show will also showcase best practices in daytime power for agriculture, renewable energy connectivity, and achievements under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Day 2: Solar Empowerment and Power Sector Achievements

Day two will begin with the flagship programme 'Solar Dividends: Empowerment through PM-KUSUM & PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', highlighting Gujarat's success in decentralised solar adoption.

The day will also see the release of a compendium of best practices by GUVNL and its subsidiaries, the signing of memoranda of understanding, and the felicitation of beneficiaries, vendors, and employees for their contributions to the power sector. (ANI)