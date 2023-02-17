Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VHP slams Rajasthan's Gehlot govt for linking Bajrang Dal to killing of 2 alleged cow smugglers in Haryana

    "Vote bank politics have always influenced the role of the Rajasthan government in such cases; it has been proved in many cases earlier also; it has been a matter of their political agenda. The name of Bajrang Dal being dragged unnecessarily into this matter cannot be considered fair in any way."

    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    The Vishva Hindu Parishad has lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan for dragging the name of Bajrang Dal into the investigation being done into the recovery of two charred skeletons in a burnt vehicle at Loharu, Haryana.

    VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that even though the car belonged to Rajasthan, the identity of the skeletons is a matter of investigation. An investigation is also underway to ascertain whether the fire took place accidentally or by someone.

    However, relying on the statement of the brother of an alleged cow smuggler who went missing from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, the Rajasthan Police has assumed that Bajrang Dal members are involved. 

    'Attack on India': Smriti Irani slams billionaire George Soros for his 'revival of democracy' remark

    "Two cow smugglers are missing from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, against whom many cases of cow smuggling are already going on. A smuggler's brother has expressed doubts about some of the prominent names of Bajrang Dal. It seems that without a preliminary investigation, the Rajasthan Police has assumed that the names taken by the smuggler's brother are responsible for the incident. Unfortunately, the name of Bajrang Dal is being taken unnecessarily in this incident," Bansal said in a statement.

    The VHP has accused the Rajasthan government of indulging in vote bank politics.

    "Vote bank politics have always influenced the role of the Rajasthan government in such cases; it has been proved in many cases earlier also; it has been a matter of their political agenda. The name of Bajrang Dal being dragged unnecessarily into this matter cannot be considered fair in any way." Bansal said.

    According to the initial investigation, two alleged cow smugglers had fled from Bharatpur and entered Haryana with the vehicle, which belonged to a relative of one of them. Local residents of Lahau informed the police that a vehicle had been burnt in the area. When the police arrived, two charred bodies were found. The owner of the vehicle was identified as Aseem Khan. Even as the investigation continues, the brother of one of the two alleged cow smugglers claimed that they had been kidnapped from Gopalgarh village of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Thursday. He alleged that members of the Bajrang Dal were behind the kidnapping.

    Countering the claim, the VHP has demanded a CBI inquiry into this matter. The organisation has also sought that till the completion of the investigation, no person should be arrested merely on the basis that the names taken by the brother of the cow smuggler. Besides these, the VHP sought that the "Rajasthan government, guilty of taking the name of Bajrang Dal unnecessarily," apologises for this false allegation.

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a dig at the 'Indian Left' over mega Air India deal

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
