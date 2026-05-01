VHP's Milind Parande stated a BJP govt in West Bengal would be 'important' for internal security. He also called for ending government control of Hindu temples and demanded stricter enforcement of anti-conversion laws, flagging illegal immigration.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday said that the formation of a BJP government in West Bengal would be "important" and could help address issues related to internal security and demographic changes.

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VHP on West Bengal Governance and Security

Addressing a press conference and later speaking to ANI, Milind Parande, Central Organising General Secretary of VHP, said, "If the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, that would be important." He added that while an immediate resolution of all issues may not be possible, a change in governance could influence policy direction.

Parande raised concerns over illegal immigration and its impact on internal security, particularly along the India-Bangladesh border, alleging that such developments have created challenges not only for West Bengal but for the entire country. "Those who have entered the country illegally should not have any interference in our political process, and India's resources should not be used for them," he said.

He further alleged that demographic changes have already taken place in the state, making the situation complex. However, he expressed the view that a government aligned with what he termed "national and cultural interests" would work towards addressing these concerns. The VHP leader also criticised the previous state government, claiming that issues related to border fencing and illegal infiltration were not adequately addressed over the years. Parande reiterated that governance should prioritise national security and ensure that public resources are utilised for the citizens of the country.

Call to End Government Control of Hindu Temples

The VHP has called for an end to government control over Hindu temples and demanded stricter enforcement of anti-conversion laws, its Central Organising General Secretary said. Speaking to ANI, Parande alleged that Hindu temples have faced "systematic discrimination" since before India's Independence, as they remain under government control, unlike places of worship of other religions.

"Only Hindu temples are under government control in the country. It is neither the job of courts nor governments to manage temples. They should be run autonomously," Parande said.

He said the VHP has prepared a draft law through a think tank comprising religious leaders, retired High Court chief justices, Supreme Court lawyers, and legal experts. The organisation is engaging with Chief Ministers, legislators, and Members of Parliament across states to build consensus around the proposed legislation.

"Our proposal ensures autonomous temple trusts with no political appointments. Representation will include women and members from all sections of society, and funds will be used for social service and promotion of Hindu traditions," he added. Parande also stressed the need to address disputes through a structured resolution mechanism and suggested advisory bodies at the state and district levels comprising experts in finance, management, religious practices, and law.

Stricter Anti-Conversion Laws Demanded

Referring to Himachal Pradesh as "Devbhoomi," he said preserving its identity requires curbing religious conversions. "Conversions through inducement, fear or fraud are not permitted under the Constitution. Though Himachal has enacted a law, its implementation is weak, and rules need to be stricter," he said, adding that police should be given more powers for enforcement.

The VHP leader also raised concerns over alleged organised efforts of religious conversions, including what he described as "love jihad," and called for stronger measures to address such issues.

Reiteration on National Security

On national security, Parande flagged illegal immigration as a major concern, particularly along the India-Bangladesh border, and stressed that illegal entrants should not influence the country's political process or access its resources.

He further said that political leadership should prioritise "national and cultural interests," adding that while change in governance may not yield immediate results, it can influence policy direction in the long run.

The remarks are seen as relevant amid ongoing debates over temple administration, religious conversions, and internal security issues in various parts of the country.