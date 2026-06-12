TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee expressed objection to alleged CID leaks regarding his probe in a signature forgery case. He announced plans to move the High Court against the leaks but affirmed he will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

Banerjee Alleges 'Selective Leaks' by CID

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday expressed strong objection to the way details of his ongoing probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are being handled. Following a visit by CID officials to his residence, the TMC leader claimed that selective information regarding his legal interactions is being leaked to media outlets to influence public opinion.

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Talking to the reporters, the TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged, "Many people are running source-based stories fed by CID in connection with my appearance. We will move HC against this matter in connection with the leaks being made when I am not sharing any info in connection with this sub-judice matter."

"We will not leave an inch in this battle. You cannot bend us, we are not afraid of agencies. TMC cannot be bent by hiring the MLA and MPs," he added.

'I Always Cooperate': Banerjee on Questioning

Reflecting on the marathon questioning session and the fresh summons, Banerjee expressed his willingness to comply with the legal process. He said, "I remained there for 5.30 hours. I am summoned again on 14th June. I will attend that. I always cooperate with this kind of investigation. I will be given another summons in another case. I have requested them to give notice to anyone else, as I was not there. But I heard they were waiting."

"If they want to serve notice when I will not be there, and if anyone else will not be allowed to take the notice, you will have to wait till I come back to my home. I always cooperate with the agencies," he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials reached the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata in connection with the signature forgery case. Lawyers of Abhishek Banerjee also arrived at his residence.

On Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the CID for nearly 5.5 hours in connection with a signature forgery case at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency's headquarters in Kolkata's Alipore area.

Background of the Signature Forgery Case

TMC MLA Madan Mitra told ANI that Abhishek Banerjee had been cooperating with the investigation and would continue to do so. "They (CID) have come; it's their job, so they've come. They want cooperation from Abhishek Banerjee, and Abhishek Banerjee is cooperating. He has cooperated in the past, and he will continue to cooperate," he said.

The case stems from a complaint alleging irregularities in a resolution submitted to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly regarding the appointment of Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, Asima Patra and Nayna Bandyopadhyay as Deputy LoP, and Firhad Hakim as Chief Whip.

Abhishek Banerjee informed the West Bengal Assembly Speaker on May 9 that the party had taken the decision to appoint office-bearers during a meeting of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) legislative party.

Subsequently, on May 18, the Principal Secretary of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly wrote to Abhishek Banerjee seeking submission of the minutes and resolution of the meeting, along with signatures of MLAs present during the decision-making process.

On May 20, Abhishek submitted a copy of the meeting resolution book with an attendance sheet containing the signatures of the members present in the concerned meeting, which mentioned that 70 MLAs were present at the meeting held on May 6. (ANI)