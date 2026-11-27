The Centre will introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 percent, while implementing a 33 percent quota for women in legislatures. The move aims to address regional representation concerns.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Special Session of Parliament beginning on November 30, after the Cabinet passed the legislation proposing a proportionate 50 per cent increase in the number of seats for all the States. The Union Cabinet has also approved the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty Second Amendment) Bill, 2026 to implement the delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the legislature.

In the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, the Centre has added a Special provision for reservation for women. Section 10 provides that there shall be an increase of fifty per cent in the number of seats allocated to each State and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha and the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of each State. The Bill seeks to constitute a Delimitation Commission after the commencement of the proposed Act, to undertake the exercise of delimitation.

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed and backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats, saying it would provide relief to southern states that had earlier feared losing their share of parliamentary representation due to population-based delimitation.

As per the Constitution Amendment Bill, the delimitation figures will be frozen till 2051. The NDA is set to introduce the Bill, which could not gain a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17. Factoring in five current vacancies in the 543-member House, the effective strength stands at 538, placing the two-thirds threshold at approximately 359 votes. A probable scenario being tracked by parliamentary observers suggests the treasury benches, which currently command around 320 members (including the 20 TMC rebels) under the National Democratic Alliance, could seek broader cross-party backing to reach the required numbers.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), which is part of the INDIA bloc and holds eight seats in the Lower House, has offered to support the legislation to be introduced in Parliament. Jitendra Awhad stated that the party will support the upcoming delimitation exercise, describing it as a constitutional obligation following discussions with party supremo Sharad Pawar.

Clarifying the nature of the deliberations, Awhad told reporters, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation."

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin has reiterated the party’s demand for safeguards to protect the state’s share of representation in the Lok Sabha, asserting that there would be “no question of any compromise” on the state's interests. DMK MP P Wilson on Friday said his party had two non-negotiable demands concerning the proposed delimitation exercise, including protecting Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of parliamentary representation based on the 1971 Census and ensuring a 25-year freeze on population-based delimitation.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP is inclined to support the proposed Delimitation Bill, provided the legislation ensures regional balance and protects the interests and political representation of states, particularly those in southern India, party sources said. Congress and several INDIA bloc allies have maintained that they will oppose the Bill. The Lower House will reconvene on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2. (ANI)