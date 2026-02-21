VHP backs renaming the Supreme Court Metro Station to 'Sarvoch Nyayalaya' in Hindi. A PIL is ongoing in the Delhi HC. DMRC has cited a cost of ₹45 lakh and warned of a domino effect, while VHP suggests other name changes in advance.

VHP Backs Renaming Proposal

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday backed the proposal to rename the Supreme Court Metro Station in Hindi as "Sarvoch Nyayalaya", with its Delhi unit General Secretary Surendra Gupta stating that the issue is currently under consideration before the Delhi High Court.

Speaking on the matter, Gupta said a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the station's Hindi name is being heard by the court. "A public interest litigation is ongoing in the Delhi High Court regarding the Supreme Court Metro Station. There is talk of changing the name of the Supreme Court metro station to 'Sarvoch Nyayalaya' metro station. The DMRC has said that if we change the name to Hindi, it will cost Rs. 45 lakhs," he told ANI.

Calls for Proactive Renaming

He further argued that advanced changes in station names could avoid financial implications later. Referring to other stations, Gupta said, "If the name of 'Nabi Karim' is changed to 'Ramnagar' metro station in advance, then there will not be a loss of revenue later. Names of other such stations should also be changed... This is not a matter of religion at all."

DMRC Cites Financial and Logistical Concerns

The remarks come after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that renaming the Supreme Court metro station in Hindi to "Sarvoch Nyayalay" would trigger similar demands for other stations, leading to multiple litigations and a financial burden. DMRC submitted that changing a station's name could cost around ₹40-45 lakh of public money and argued that naming metro stations is a policy decision.

Context of Recent Renamings

The debate over metro station names has gained traction in recent weeks. On February 14, Udyog Bhawan Metro Station was renamed Seva Teerth. Earlier, on February 7, the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro Station in East Delhi was renamed Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar. Both stations are part of the Delhi Metro network. (ANI)