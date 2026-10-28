Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal has slammed Meta for repeatedly removing a video of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis welcoming delegates to the World Hindu Congress 2026, demanding an immediate restoration and apology.

VHP Slams Meta Over Removal of Fadnavis Video

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Wednesday alleged that Meta had blocked a video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcoming delegates to the World Hindu Congress (WHC) on Facebook and Instagram, demanding its immediate restoration and a public apology. In a post on X, Bansal said the World Hindu Congress uploaded the video on its social media handles on October 26, but it was blocked by Meta on Facebook and Instagram within a few hours. He alleged that when the video was posted again on October 27, it was removed once more.

Call for Accountability and Legal Action

Questioning the action, Bansal said, “After all, based on what offence or violation of law was this action taken? Meta must immediately restore the video and apologise publicly.” He also appealed to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the concerned authorities to intervene in the matter and take action against what he described as Meta's unilateral and arbitrary decision. Warning of legal action, Bansal said, “If Meta does not desist from these anti-Hindu actions, the World Hindu Congress will be compelled to take legal action.” Bansal said complaints had also been sent to the Central government, Mumbai Police and Delhi Police over the matter. He further asserted, “This arbitrariness will not work in India. Accountability must be fixed.”

WHC Seeks Transparency from Meta

Separately, the WHC has written directly to Meta, seeking a formal explanation for the removal and clarification of the reasons behind it. The WHC has called for transparency and a clear response from Meta on the action taken against the video, for the restricted content to be reinstated, and for assurance that such removals will not happen again.

Details of World Hindu Congress 2026

The World Hindu Congress 2026 will be held in Mumbai from December 18-20 under the theme “Samānaṃ Vrataṃ Saha Cittam” (Shared Commitment: Collective Resolve). It will feature seven concurrent thematic conferences on Economy, Education, Media, Politics, Women, Youth and Hindu Organisations. Participation is limited to 4,000 registered delegates. According to the release, the World Hindu Congress is an initiative of Swami Vigyananand, Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and is organised by the World Hindu Foundation. It brings together Hindu leaders, activists, thinkers and organisations from across the world on a common platform. Held every four years, it has previously taken place in New Delhi (2014, 1,800 delegates from 53 countries), Chicago (2018, over 2,450 delegates from 60 countries) and Bangkok (2023, 2,300 delegates from 62 countries).

Distinguished leaders from government, industry, media and culture have confirmed their participation in the World Hindu Congress 2026. Among those confirmed so far are: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Sanjeev Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Ashishkumar Chauhan, Founder, Chairman & CEO, ReNew Sumant Sinha and Lyricist, Screenwriter and Poet Manoj Muntashir. (ANI)