BJP National President Nitin Nabin addressed the Yuva Samvad event in Goa, defining youth by their commitment and hard work, while urging the younger generation to contribute toward building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 under PM Modi's leadership.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin Addresses Yuva Samvad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin addressed the ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme held in Panaji, Goa, on Wednesday, and said that youthfulness is defined not by age, but by struggle, hard work and the desire to bring about change. As per the press note, he called upon the youth to contribute with full commitment towards realising the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Before the programme, the BJP National President offered prayers and sought blessings at the Shri Mahalakshmi Temple in Panaji. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP Goa Pradesh President Damodar Naik, BJP National Joint Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash, National Vice President and Goa In-charge Bharati Pawar, and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Redefining Youth and National Goals

The Concept of Youthfulness

Nabin stated that there is no need to divide young people on the basis of ‘Gen Z’, ‘Gen Alpha’ or other generations. Anyone who wishes to bring about change through hard work and dedication is young. Youth should not be defined solely based on age. As long as a person retains the desire to bring about change, struggle and move forward in life, they remain young, whether they are 15 or 40–45 years old. A young person is someone who wishes to struggle, progress and believes that hard work and dedication can bring about change in their life, state and country. The Bharatiya Janata Party continuously engages with young people through its Yuva Morcha, he said.

Working Toward a Viksit Bharat

The BJP National President said that Prime Minister Modi has given a clarion call to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Everyone should collectively resolve to achieve this goal with the spirit of “We will do it!” India will undoubtedly become a Vishwaguru, and the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda will be fulfilled. Nabin urged young people to work with full commitment in whichever field they choose, remain dedicated to their goals, fulfil their responsibilities towards the nation and contribute towards realising the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat.

Engagement with the Youth of Goa

He stated that instead of preaching to the youth, the BJP has made an effort to learn from them. Youth are a matter of pride for the party. Discussions were held on the direction in which young people wish to work to further enhance Goa’s pride and what they expect from the Goa Government and the BJP organisation. He expressed great happiness that the youth leadership of Goa is fully satisfied with the work and working style of Chief Minister Sawant. The youth are satisfied with the way Chief Minister Sawant is working for the pride and development of Goa. He expressed confidence that the roadmap for building a ‘Viksit Goa’ by 2047 would be realised under the leadership of Pramod Sawant. (ANI)