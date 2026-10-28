Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP electoral fraud in UP MLC polls after securing 5 seats. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya admits the results fell short of expectations as the party plans to introspect on the performance.

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP Malpractice in MLC Polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of electoral malpractices and administrative manipulation in key constituencies such as Gorakhpur and Banaras (Varanasi). He claimed the election outcomes marked the beginning of the BJP’s political decline in the state.

In a post on X, Yadav asserted that the opposition’s 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance had delivered a severe blow to the ruling party. "In fact, they are secretly happy about the PDA's victory too; no one becomes a stranger just by leaving home. If the scheming BJP folks hadn't pulled that double-cross in Gorakhpur, the same fate as in Banaras would have befallen them there too. All in all, the BJP has suffered a moral defeat in Gorakhpur as well," he said.

The SP chief emphasised that the BJP is bound to fall and all those invovled in corruption will be "hauled before the people's court" once the Samajwadi Party forms a government in the State. "The MLC elections have packed up the BJP's bags and baggage. Despite extreme dishonesty and administrative tampering, no one could avert the BJP's downfall. All those corrupt officials who served the BJP will be hauled before the people's court once the PDA government takes power," he said.

BJP Response and Election Results

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya conceded that while the BJP retained its baseline strength, the results fell short of the party's expectations. "BJP has repeated its previous performance. We were expecting to win even more seats, but we did not win that many. We will look into this. SP won where it should not have. We will introspect. We will make efforts to ensure that the BJP wins once again in the forthcoming elections," he said.

Out of the 11 seats (5 Graduates' and 6 Teachers' constituencies) in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, the BJP won 6 seats (5 declared, leading in 1), while the Samajwadi Party secured 5 seats (3 declared, leading in 2). In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, the BJP suffered a notable defeat. The Samajwadi Party's candidate Lal Bihari Yadav won the Varanasi Teachers' seat. (ANI)

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