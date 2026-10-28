BJP Himachal president Rajiv Bindal has announced four 'Save Democracy' marches to protest against Congress's alleged attempts to destabilize the central government and create nationwide anarchy through unconstitutional, foreign-funded means.

BJP Announces Save Democracy Marches in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Himachal Pradesh president Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday announced four ‘Save Democracy, Remove Mobocracy’ marches across the state, accusing the Congress and the INDIA bloc of attempting to destabilise the PM Modi-led Union government through alleged foreign-funded protests and efforts to bring about regime change on the lines of Bangladesh.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla and later speaking to ANI, Bindal alleged that the Congress, having repeatedly suffered electoral defeats, was attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country and undermine democratically elected governments through unconstitutional means. He said the BJP would organise awareness marches in Dharamshala, Shimla, Mandi and Hamirpur to expose what he described as the Congress's anti-national policies, alleged attempts to destabilise the government and support for infiltrators at the cost of the rights of Indian citizens. "Congress is a party without ideology, without introspection and without leadership. It has lost its direction and, in its desperation, wants to turn India into Bangladesh. The party wants to bring about regime change without elections by creating anarchy and tearing apart the Constitution," Bindal alleged.

Schedule and Leadership of Protest Rallies

He said the proposed marches were aimed at creating awareness among people about the importance of democracy, constitutional institutions and the need to reject attempts to replace democratic processes with mob-based politics. Announcing the four marches, Bindal said the first rally would be held in Dharamshala on October 30 under the leadership of BJP MP Rajeev Bhardwaj and former Assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar. The second march would be held in Shimla on November 1, beginning from the Old Bus Stand and culminating at the Chakkar ground. Bindal said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would lead the Shimla march, while Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former Union minister Anurag Thakur, Bindal himself and other BJP leaders from the Shimla parliamentary constituency would participate.

The third march would be held in Mandi on November 4 under the leadership of former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, with former minister Suresh Bhardwaj coordinating the programme. BJP legislators and other leaders from the Mandi parliamentary constituency would participate. Former Union minister Anurag Thakur, former BJP state president Satpal Singh Satti, party legislators and other leaders would participate, while Randhir Sharma would coordinate the programme.

Allegations Against the Congress Party

Bindal said the marches were part of a broader campaign to sensitise people about what the BJP described as the Congress's attempts to weaken constitutional institutions and destabilise the Union government. Bindal accused the Congress of having a history of weakening constitutional institutions and destabilising elected governments, arguing that the party's present criticism of the BJP was inconsistent with its record. He referred to the political developments in Jammu and Kashmir, the Emergency imposed in 1975 and the dismissal of elected state governments during Congress rule.

"Congress has always tried to undermine the Constitution. The party talks about the Constitution today, but its own history shows how it has repeatedly violated constitutional principles," he alleged. Referring to the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, Bindal said the country had witnessed the suspension of democratic rights and changes to the Constitution during that period. He alleged that Congress governments had destabilised several elected governments in the past and cited the political instability involving former prime ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chandra Shekhar and I.K. Gujral.

Concerns Over Foreign Influence and Illegal Infiltration

Bindal said the political instability of that period had adversely affected the country's economy and contributed to the circumstances in which India had to pledge gold. He alleged that the Congress was now using the Constitution as a political instrument while attempting to weaken institutions through protests and campaigns against the BJP government. Bindal alleged that the Congress and the INDIA bloc were increasingly looking towards developments in Bangladesh, Nepal and France for political inspiration instead of accepting India's democratic mandate. He said the opposition was attempting to create an atmosphere similar to Bangladesh through protests and agitation, with the objective of destabilising the Union government.

Responding to a question about whether foreign forces were supporting such attempts, Bindal alleged that developments during protests in Delhi over the past three to four months had raised questions about funding and sponsorship. He claimed that the media had exposed details of financial support and sponsorship behind certain activities and alleged that individuals arriving from abroad were being projected as leaders of national-level movements. However, he did not provide specific details or evidence to substantiate the allegations of foreign funding.

Bindal also accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of protecting infiltrators for electoral gains. He alleged that the opposition was supporting individuals who had entered the country illegally and that such protection was being extended in the hope of securing votes. "Congress and the INDIA bloc are protecting infiltrators for the sake of votes. By supporting them, they are attempting to take away the rights of crores of Indian citizens," Bindal alleged.