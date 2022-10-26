Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge to formally take over as Congress president today

Having served in three different capacities as leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, and later as leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Kharge is taking on his new role at a time when the party is at a historic low, electorally.

Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge is all set to take over as the new Congress president on Wednesday after being presented with the certificate of election and the baton by Sonia Gandhi.

Preparations are underway at the Congress headquarters for the ceremony in which party's interim president Sonia Gandhi will hand over the baton to Mallikarjun Kharge. He will be the first non-Gandhi to lead the party in 24 years.

After the Gandhis decided not to run, Kharge defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post in the grand old party.

On Wednesday, Kharge is scheduled to visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He will also visit memorials of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram.

A tent has been erected on the lawns of the AICC headquarters for the ceremony. On Tuesday evening, security personnel and workers made last-minute arrangements in the Congress president's office.

Madhusudan Mistry, the chairman of the Congress' central election authority, will formally present the election certificate to Kharge during the function.

Kharge, 80, assumes the leadership of the party at a time when the party is facing a tough challenge from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP, which has ousted Congress from a number of states.

Now that the Congress is in power only in two states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh alone, as well as in a junior partner capacity in Jharkhand, Kharge's first challenge is to ensure that the party comes to power in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on November 12. There has been no announcement of the dates for the Gujarat elections.