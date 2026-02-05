Congress MP KC Venugopal accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of "killing democracy" by silencing Rahul Gandhi over Gen Naravane's memoir while allowing BJP's Nishikant Dubey to speak, calling it a "double standard."

Congress MP KC Venugopal has lashed out at the Centre, claiming that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak multiple times while the Speaker allowed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Calling it "clear killing of democracy", Venugopal criticised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Venugopal Details 'Double Standard'

Expressing his disappointment over the series of incidents, Venugopal said that the ruckus in the Lok Sabha has been about reading "a book" (General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir), adding that despite Rahul Gandhi agreeing not to quote it, he wasn't allowed to speak.

"...From the past 2 days, what was the fight in the Lok Sabha? That you cannot read the book according to Article 349... This is against the rule, and Rahul Gandhi is violating the rule. The speaker himself gave the ruling. Today, Rahul Gandhi said, 'I am not quoting the book or magazine; I want to speak.' Then also he was not allowed to speak; within a second the mic was switched off," Venugopal told the media.

"Today, Nishikant Dubey quoted the book and magazines for 5 minutes, which is against the rule... This is a double standard of the government... This is the clear killing of democracy...," he added.

PM Modi Skips Debate Amid Ruckus

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to skip the debate on the motion, Venugopal said the government is trying to "make a mockery" of it. PM Modi was expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address at 5 pm on Wednesday. Instead, after repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM of Being 'Scared'

The standoff centres on Rahul Gandhi's attempt to cite Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh, which BJP leaders said violated House rules and risked demoralising the armed forces. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of being "scared".

On X, he wrote, "As I said, PM Modi won't come to Parliament because he is scared and doesn't want to face the truth."

Outside Parliament, Gandhi said he was ready to personally hand over General Naravane's book to the Prime Minister. "I don't think the PM will have the guts to come to the Lok Sabha today because if he comes, I'm going to give him this book. He will know what his truth is, and the country will also know," he said.

Gandhi claimed the memoir shows political leadership abandoned the Army during the Ladakh crisis. "When the Chinese army had entered our border, the Army Chief was made to wait, and the PM said, 'Do whatever you think is appropriate.' In the most serious crisis of the country's security, Modi ji raised his hands from political responsibility," he alleged.

Opposition to Discuss Strategy

Meanwhile, a meeting of opposition parties has been called for this morning to discuss strategy for the parliamentary session amid repeated disruptions in the House, according to the sources. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 AM in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's room in the Parliament building. (ANI)