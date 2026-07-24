Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited flood-hit areas in Ahmedabad, personally entering waterlogged societies to assess the damage and hear residents' concerns. He later held a high-level review meeting to accelerate relief and drainage operations.

CM's on-ground assessment

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday visited the rain-affected areas, including Sentosa Park Society in Ambli and Hari Om Villa and Iskcon Green Society in Ghuma, to assess the situation arising from the heavy rainfall received in Ahmedabad city over the last two days.

During the visit, the Chief Minister personally entered the waterlogged areas to assess the situation and understand the difficulties faced by residents. He also interacted with local people to hear their concerns. In-Charge Minister of Ahmedabad District Rushikesh Patel accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

High-level review meeting

Thereafter, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with senior officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Police, and other concerned departments to obtain a comprehensive assessment of the situation.

AMC's response to heavy rainfall

During the meeting, AMC officials informed the Chief Minister that complaints related to waterlogging, cave-ins, fallen trees, and road settlement caused by the heavy rainfall over the past two days were being addressed on priority. Accordingly, the city has recorded a cumulative seasonal rainfall of 18.42 inches (457.31 mm) due to continuous rainfall over the last two days. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in areas including Bakrol, Bopal, Sarkhej Urban, and Jodhpur.

In view of the prevailing situation, all 22 gates of the Vasna Barrage have been opened. To ensure the swift drainage of rainwater, the AMC has activated 245 pumps at 42 stormwater pumping stations and 305 pumps at 83 drainage pumping stations, all operating at full capacity. In addition, 40 vehicle-mounted heavy dewatering pumps (Varun Pumps) have been deployed in low-lying areas.

Ongoing operations and monitoring

For this purpose, AMC Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani informed that a total of 129 desilting teams, around 400 workers, 72 tractors and mini utility vehicles (Chhota Hathi vehicles), 8 JCB machines, 40 fighter pumps, and ERTs in every ward have been deployed. He further stated that the Garden Department has completed the trimming of an estimated 3,958 trees so far.

He highlighted that continuous online monitoring is being carried out from the Paldi Monsoon Control Room through the SCADA system, a Real-Time Monitoring Dashboard, and 1,139 CCTV cameras. For the safety of commuters, the Dakshini, Chandlodia, and Chandkheda underpasses have been temporarily closed and will be reopened as soon as conditions return to normal. To address power supply and traffic-related issues, staff from Torrent Power and the Traffic Police have been stationed at the Control Room.

He informed that, so far, 169 complaints related to waterlogging have been resolved, while work is in progress on 107 complaints. In addition, out of 67 complaints regarding fallen trees, 43 have already been resolved.

Directives for accelerated relief

The Chief Minister instructed the officials present at the meeting to accelerate relief operations to ensure that no residential society in the city remains waterlogged. He also guided the officials to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent such situations from arising during future heavy rainfall. He also emphasised prioritising sanitation and public health measures in the affected areas following the rains.

This meeting was attended by AMC Mayor Hitesh Barot, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department Thennarasan, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. Vikrant Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, City Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, and other concerned senior officials.