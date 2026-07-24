Record rainfall in Valsad district caused extensive damage. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi visited the flood-hit areas, directing swift damage assessment and aid. CM Bhupendra Patel also reviewed the situation, instructing accelerated relief operations.

Deputy CM Reviews Damage, Orders Swift Aid

Following a record 42.56 inches of rainfall in a single day, the highest ever recorded in Valsad district during the monsoon, several villages in Umargam taluka suffered extensive damage. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the flood-affected areas on Friday, inspected the rain damage, and directed the administration to complete the damage assessment survey quickly and ensure timely assistance to the affected families.

The Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the overall situation with Umargam MLA Ramanlal Patkar and Prant Officer Nirav Patel. He also visited the affected areas of Bhilad, Satnala, and Dhodipada, interacted with local residents, and assessed the flood situation. He directed officials to take immediate action to ensure early government assistance to the affected families. He further instructed the concerned departments to provide timely and appropriate assistance under government welfare schemes to farmers, animal husbandry-related farmers, and all families affected by the heavy rainfall.

During the Deputy Chief Minister's visit, Valsad Dang MP and Lok Sabha Whip Dhaval Patel; District BJP President Hemant Kansara; other public representatives; and administrative officials were also present in the area.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Inspects Waterlogged Areas

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Bopal area to inspect the severe waterlogging caused by the heavy rainfall in the area. The Chief Minister held an on-site review meeting with officials and assessed the rainwater drainage, relief, and rescue operations.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the Chief Minister personally reached the waterlogged area, visited the affected localities, and interacted directly with residents. The Chief Minister instructed officials to accelerate the relief and rescue operations and ensure the immediate availability of the required manpower, equipment, and necessary arrangements.

Rescue Operations Underway Across South Gujarat

Earlier in the day, heavy rainfall in South Gujarat had led to waterlogging in rural areas of Surat district, with the Kim River in spate following a massive inflow of water from upstream areas. Floodwaters have also entered nearby housing societies and residential localities, forcing residents to remain indoors due to waterlogging outside their homes. The administration is closely monitoring the situation and has urged people to avoid going near the river or venturing into floodwaters.

Meanwhile, rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of the Valsad district are underway with intensified efforts. To support the local administration, 70 Army personnel with five boats, five NDRF teams, five SDRF teams, and 25 Fire Brigade personnel have been deployed. More than 500 residents from the rural areas of Umargam, Vapi, Dharampur, and Pardi talukas have been shifted to safer locations.