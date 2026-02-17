Seven people were seriously injured after a 60-foot temple chariot toppled during the Mayana Kollai festival in Vellore. The incident occurred at midnight near the Palar River. Officials have ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Seven people sustained serious injuries after a 60-foot temple chariot toppled during the annual Mayana Kollai festival held on the banks of the Palar River in Vellore district. The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.

The incident took place around midnight when the chariot from Kazhinjur near Katpadi was being pulled from the riverbed onto the road after the ritual procession. The chariot reportedly lost balance and tilted sideways, trapping around 10 people. The police and members of the public immediately came to the rescue and helped the trapped individuals, and rushed the seriously injured to the government hospital.

Official Response and Inquiry Ordered

District Collector Subbulakshmi, Superintendent of Police Sivaraman, and Revenue Divisional Officer Senthil Kumar visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

The Collector later met the injured persons at the hospital and enquired about their condition. Orders have been issued to conduct an inquiry into the accident, and festival organisers have been instructed to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

About the Mayana Kollai Festival

The Mayana Kollai festival is one of the prominent annual events in the Vellore district. It was held on the Palar riverbank on Sunday evening. As part of the celebrations, deities from 10 villages were decorated, placed on temple chariots, and taken in procession to the riverbed where devotees performed traditional rituals and offerings.

Oversized Chariot Violated Regulations

Following the accident, villagers from Kazhinjur retrieved only the idol from the tilted chariot and took it back to their village.

According to government regulations, temple chariots should not exceed 12 feet in height. However, during the Mayana Kollai festival, chariots from Virudhambattu, Kazhinjur, and Mottur are reportedly around 60 feet tall. Notably, a similar incident occurred in 2023 when a chariot from Mottur village fell into the Palar riverbed during the festival.