BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva commemorated Veer Baal Diwas, remembering the sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas for Sanatan culture. On the same day, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards.

BJP's Sachdeva on Sahibzadas' 'Supreme Sacrifice'

BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva, on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, remembered the sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, who laid down their lives defending their Sikh faith. On this occasion, the BJP Delhi President said that four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj made a supreme sacrifice to protect Sanatan culture.

He further asserted that the Prime Minister's decision to declare December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas is a significant step, as it allows future generations to remember the saga of bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas. "The four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj - Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh, and Fateh Singh- made the supreme sacrifice to protect the national religion and Sanatan culture... Today is the day to pay tribute to their sacrifice...The Prime Minister's declaration of December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas in their memory is a very significant step and it gives future generations an opportunity to remember the saga of the bravery of these Sahibzadas," Sachdeva told ANI.

Historical Significance of Veer Baal Diwas

On December 26, 1704, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were bricked alive by the orders of Wazir Khan, the Nawab of Sirhind, for resisting conversion to Islam during the reign of Emperor Aurangzeb. The two elder sons, Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, attained shaheed status, fighting bravely in the Battle of Chamkaur. Later, on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 9, 2022, announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to commemorate the martyrdom of the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

President Murmu Presents National Children's Awards

Today, President Droupadi Murmu distributed the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on this occassion.

Award for 8-Year-Old Who Died Saving a Life

At the award ceremony, Archana Sivaramakrishnan accepted the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on behalf of her late daughter, Vyoma Priya, recounting how the 8-year-old had bravely tried to save a 6-year-old boy from an electrified slide in their apartment park, losing her life in the process.

Speaking to ANI, Archana Sivaramakrishnan said, "I am receiving the bravery award on behalf of our daughter, Vyoma Priya. She was 8 years old when she was playing in the children's park in our apartment complex. A slide in the park was installed over a damaged underground cable, which electrified the slide. A 6-year-old boy playing on it fell, and our Vyoma tried to rescue him, but was caught in the current herself. It is a bittersweet moment for us to be getting this award... We wish she could have been here to receive this award herself..." (ANI)