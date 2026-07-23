VBA's Mumbai chief Chetan Ahire was detained ahead of a state-wide 'Maharashtra Bandh' on July 23. The party called the shutdown to protest a lathi-charge on students in Delhi and condemned the police action as 'suppression'.

The Vikhroli police on Thurday detained Chetan Ahire, the Mumbai Regional President of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), ahead of the state-wide 'Maharashtra Bandh' called by the party. The VBA has called for a state-wide shutdown today to protest against the alleged "inhuman" lathi-charge on students who were staging a peaceful agitation in Delhi.

VBA Condemns Police 'Suppression'

Taking to social media platform X, the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi condemned the police action, terming it as "suppression." "23 July 'Maharashtra Bandh'.. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Mumbai State President Chetan Ahire has been taken into custody by the police. In protest against the inhuman lathi charge on students conducting a peaceful protest in Delhi, today, on 23 July, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has called for a Maharashtra Bandh. Suppression by the police has begun. Forcibly, the Mumbai State President of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has been taken into custody by the police and brought to the police station. Public condemnation of the police suppression!" the party posted.

Meanwhile, VBA party workers tried to block the Eastern Express Highway but were immediately removed by the police. The VBA further alleged that several of its leaders and workers have been served notices by the police, while many office-bearers have been placed under virtual house arrest with heavy police deployment outside their residences to prevent them from participating in the protest.

Expected Impact Across Maharashtra

The bandh is expected to have an impact in VBA strongholds including Mumbai's Chembur, Ghatkopar, and Dharavi areas with significant Dalit populations. Additionally, the shutdown is likely to affect parts of Sambhajinagar, Akola, and Nagpur.

Party Chief to Address Media

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar is scheduled to address the media today at his residence, 'Rajgruha' in Dadar, regarding the bandh and the police action against party workers. While the wider opposition has reportedly extended verbal support to the protest, they have not committed to ground-level participation, leading to speculation that the bandh may see a limited impact across the state. (ANI)