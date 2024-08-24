Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vasai HORROR! Woman burns stepsons' private parts with hot knife over household chores, arrested

     A 27-year-old woman in Vasai was arrested for brutally abusing her two minor stepsons, aged 7 and 8, including burning their private parts. The stepmother's cruel actions were revealed after the brothers confessed to their father, leading to her arrest.

    Vasai HORROR! Woman burns stepsons' private parts with hot knife over household chores, arrested anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman in Vasai has been taken into custody for subjecting her two minor stepsons, aged 7 and 8, to brutal physical abuse, including burns on their private parts. The children's father, who had remarried last year, filed a complaint with the Valiv police after discovering the horrific mistreatment.

    'Trailer of Khalistan': Assailants open fire on NRI in Punjab's Amritsar, CCTV video sparks outrage

    After his divorce, the father, a courier business owner, had custody of his two young sons, aged 7 and 8. He remarried last year, entering an arranged marriage with a woman who knew about his children from his previous relationship. Trusting that his new wife would care for his kids, he often left them in her charge while he traveled for work, unaware of the horrific abuse they would suffer at her hands.

    Over the weekend, while the father spent more time at home, he observed changes in his sons' behavior and noticed injury marks on their bodies. Upon further inquiry, the brothers revealed they had been physically tortured.

    The children revealed that the abuse began shortly after their stepmother married their father, but it intensified in June. She allegedly pressed a hot knife to their private parts as punishment for not completing household chores on time. The boys also mentioned being forced to sweep, mop, wash utensils, and do laundry. The police have charged the woman under the Juvenile Justice and BNS Acts.
     

