    'Trailer of Khalistan': Assailants open fire on NRI in Punjab's Amritsar, CCTV video sparks outrage

    A brazen daylight attack on an NRI's home in Amritsar, Punjab, has raised concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the region. Two assailants stormed the home, opening fire on Sukhchain Singh despite the presence of a woman and child, showing a chilling disregard for human life.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    In what has sparked debate over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, a brazen attack was caught on camera recently when two assailants stormed an NRI's home in Amritsar and opened fire on Sukhchain Singh in broad daylight. The incident occurred despite the pleas of a woman and child present at the scene.

    The attack on Singh has shocked the local community and intensified concerns over the safety and security in the region. The assailants, who were caught on CCTV, showed no regard for the safety of the occupants, demonstrating a chilling disregard for human life.

    Singh is currently in critical condition and fighting for his life in the hospital. The severity of his injuries has led to widespread outrage among residents and social media users, who are demanding immediate action from law enforcement authorities.

    The CCTV footage of the attack has gone viral, further fueling public anger and calls for justice. The graphic nature of the video highlights the alarming trend of increasing violence and the apparent erosion of public safety in the state.

    "Gun culture needs to be counter to fix Punjab. It's really sad that people are losing life like this," remarked one user on X.

    Another added, "Punjab and West Bengal are jungle Raj."

    A third user noted, "Gangsters & drug dealers are common in Punjab."

    Here's a look at how social media reacted to the viral CCTV footage of the shocking incident in Amritsar:

