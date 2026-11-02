Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram slams YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly creating false election drama to hide his political failures and impending electoral defeat in Pulivendula.

TDP Accuses YSRCP of Orchestrating Election Drama

November 2 (ANI): Launching an attack on the opposition, Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram "exposed" YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s alleged attempts to derail the ongoing local body elections. Addressing the media at the TDP central office on Sunday, the senior leader noted that while citizens across the state are confidently participating in the democratic process under a peaceful atmosphere, the YSRCP chief is resorting to drama out of sheer panic over his impending defeat, particularly in his own home turf of Pulivendula.

The Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman highlighted the stark contrast between the current peaceful elections and the violent, intimidation-filled polls conducted under the previous YSRCP regime. He stated that the NDA government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has successfully ensured that people can exercise their franchise freely, completely dismantling the climate of fear previously instilled by the opposition.

Exposing the Emergency Landing Claim

Pattabhi Ram tore into the YSRCP's "helicopter emergency landing" story, pointing out that Jagan's official schedule clearly outlined his departure from Bengaluru at 12:00 noon and arrival at Bhakarapuram helipad in Pulivendula by 12:50 PM. He exposed a leader who, despite having clear clearance from the District Collector, arrived earlier than scheduled—at 10:01 AM—and falsely claimed an emergency landing to manufacture sympathy and disrupt the polls.

Furthermore, he ridiculed the opposition's baseless accusations against the police, noting that Jagan is attempting to blame the very same police force that he ruthlessly utilised during his five-year tenure to suppress dissent and orchestrate attacks on TDP leaders. The Chairman reminded the public that just a few years ago, YSRCP goons violently attacked the TDP central office and targeted numerous party members, yet today, Jagan is shedding crocodile tears over a non-existent threat.

Addressing Allegations of Voter Intimidation

Pattabhi Ram addressed the claims that YSRCP polling agents were forcefully removed from booths. He revealed that it was Jagan himself who instructed his agents to withdraw, creating a false pretence of victimisation because he knew a massive defeat was inevitable. He challenged the YSRCP to explain how anyone could be forced out of heavily guarded polling stations without a single official complaint being registered. This desperate strategy, he argued, is a clear indication of a party anticipating a humiliating loss and attempting to delegitimise the electoral process before the results are even announced.

Election Participation Data

He also highlighted the irony of Jagan crying foul about democracy when he himself holds the record for orchestrating the murder of his own uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, for political gain. Concluding his remarks, the Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman issued a fierce warning to the opposition, emphasising that their outdated, factional politics will no longer be tolerated in Andhra Pradesh. He presented official data from the Election Commission, noting that by 3:00 PM, over 61.18% of the electorate—amounting to 33,322 voters—had peacefully cast their ballots in Pulivendula alone. This overwhelming participation, he asserted, is a resounding slap in the face to Jagan's attempts to create chaos. (ANI)