Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has written to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, inviting him to a 'Ramraksha' campaign in Nagpur. The event protests alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple and will be attended by Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday wrote a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, inviting him to attend the party's 'Ramraksha' campaign in Nagpur on July 18, saying the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has "deeply hurt the faith and trust of Hindus."

Letter Cites 'Hurt to Hindu Faith'

In the letter dated July 17, Raut referred to the alleged financial irregularities at the Ram Temple and urged Bhagwat to participate in the campaign, which he said aims to create awareness and protect the sanctity of Lord Ram.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed grief over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, no action has yet been taken against the main accused in the temple theft case," Raut wrote.

"The theft incident at Ayodhya has deeply hurt the faith and trust of Hindus. It is necessary to once again unite and energise Hindu society," he further said.

Inviting Bhagwat to the programme, Raut said, "To awaken Hindus against the Ram Temple theft case, Shiv Sena has launched the 'Ramraksha' campaign across the state. The second phase of this campaign is being held in Nagpur, and we invite you to attend it."

The programme is scheduled to be held on July 18 at 4:30 pm at Ram Mandir, Ramnagar, Nagpur, in the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut urged the RSS chief to bless devotees attending the event. "You are specially invited to bless the devotees of Lord Ram at this programme. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will also be present on this occasion. We sincerely hope you will attend. If, for any reason, you are unable to come, we request you to kindly send your representative," the letter said.

Most revered Shri Mohanrao Bhagwat ji, we seek your blessings! @Rssorg_official pic.twitter.com/FqPuDHKNuh — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 17, 2026

Similar Invitation Extended to Devendra Fadnavis

The invitation to Bhagwat comes a day after Raut wrote a similar letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, inviting him to participate in the 'Ramraksha' campaign.

In his letter to Fadnavis dated July 15, Raut had described the Chief Minister as a "devout devotee of Lord Ram" and urged him to join the campaign, saying the initiative symbolised the protection of Lord Ram and sought to raise public awareness over the alleged financial irregularities at the Ayodhya temple.

Probe Demanded Against Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Raut also demanded an investigation into Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Govind Giri if the alleged financial irregularities took place during his tenure.

"If the alleged theft of the Ram Mandir treasury took place during his tenure, then Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Govind Giri must also face investigation. The treasurer bears the primary responsibility for safeguarding the temple's funds, financial oversight and maintaining the temple's accounts," he said.

Raut had said the 'Ramraksha' movement was being organised against the alleged theft in the Ram Mandir, alleged misappropriation of devotees' offerings and alleged financial irregularities. (ANI)