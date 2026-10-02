DMK President MK Stalin attacked CM Vijay as a 'Reels' CM during a campaign for the Dharapuram by-election. He urged people to vote for DMK's S Suganya to give a 'fitting reply' to the TVK government, which he alleged is a branch of the BJP.

Ahead of the Dharapuram by-election on October 6, DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday lauched a sharp attack on the ruling TVK government while addressing a campaign meeting in support of the DMK candidate S Suganya.

Stalin labelled the Chief Minister Vijay as the "Reels" CM, urging people to vote for DMK to give a "fitting reply" to the CM.

"To give a fitting reply to the arrogance of the 'Reels' Chief Minister who lacks the support of the majority of the people, to safeguard the honour of Dharapuram, vote for the Rising Sun symbol on October 6th and ensure the victory of our sister advocate Suganya," he said on X, sharing a glimpse of his rally in Dharapuram.

In his address to the people during the campaign, Stalin referred to the beauty of the Amaravathi River and the town’s historical significance. He described Dharapuram as a place known for supplying quality paddy seeds to other regions and said the people of the constituency were actively involved in agriculture.

“I have not come here merely to seek votes. I have come seeking justice", said Stalin.

Referring to Vijay's last film, Stalin said, “He acted in a film titled Jananayagan, but today he is acting like a villain to democracy."

'TVK is just a branch of the BJP'

He also alleged that TVK had acknowledged its political proximity to the BJP and said he welcomed the acceptance.

"He admitted that they are a branch of the BJP. He admitted that TVK is just a branch of the BJP. I am glad that he spoke that truth," said Stalin.

Stalin slams TVK governance

Stalin criticised Vijay over his political style and alleged that his gestures had lowered the dignity of the Legislative Assembly, saying, “Behave like a Chief Minister, not a ‘cheap minister '" also accusing the TVK of functioning more like a corporate organisation than a political party.

He alleged that government employees across various departments were staging protests and claimed that people in several areas were facing prolonged power cuts.

He also criticised the state government over alleged electricity tariffs, rising prices, and the Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka.

“Instead of merely reading newspapers, take action and do something beneficial for farmers", he said.

On law and order

On law and order, Stalin alleged that the government had failed to control drug sales and referred to figures relating to murders.

He questioned the status of the government’s “Singappen” initiative and alleged that ministers were being asked to respond whenever questions were raised about law and order.

"If you open the news, five murders, eight murders in a single day—people are being hacked to death in heaps! If someone tips off the police about narcotics, the informant gets murdered! No action is taken against those peddling drugs," he said.

Stalin also alleged that "investment intended for Tamil Nadu had gone to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh."

Highlights DMK's past welfare initiatives

Listing the DMK government’s previous welfare initiatives, Stalin said his government had introduced schemes intended to benefit every family.

He said that Tamil Nadu was the first state in India to introduce free bus travel for women, said that Rs 87 crore had been allocated for industrial development in Dharapuram, and alleged that certain works were being undertaken even before tenders had been issued. He also referred to expenditure on releasing water from the Mettur reservoir.

'By-election to protect entire Tamil Nadu'

Stalin claimed that if the ruling party win the by-election, electricity charges and milk prices could increase, adding that "this by-election is not merely about Dharapuram. You have the responsibility of protecting the interests of the entire Tamil Nadu."

The bypolls will be held in Dharapuram and Madurantakam assembly constituencies on October 6, with counting of votes scheduled on October 9. (ANI)