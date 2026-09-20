An awareness program was held in Varanasi on International Snakebite Awareness Day to educate villagers on prevention and first aid. Officials urged people to seek immediate medical help for snakebites instead of relying on home remedies or witchcraft.

During the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a special awareness program was organised in Varanasi district on Saturday to mark International Snakebite Awareness Day. Asha workers, ANMs, Chief Medical Officers (CHOs), health workers, and a large number of villagers were informed about snakebite prevention, first aid, and timely medical assistance. This year's theme, "Snakebite Survivors and Rescuers: Harbingers of Change," highlighted the experiences of snakebite survivors and those involved in rescue work as inspirational for society.

CMO Urges Prompt Medical Action

Chief Medical Officer NP Singh stated that snakebite can be a medical emergency, and timely and appropriate action is crucial. He urged villagers not to panic in the event of a snakebite and to rush the victim to the nearest health centre or hospital as soon as possible, instead of wasting time on witchcraft or home remedies. He stated that the Health Department is continuously making efforts to raise community awareness about snakebite prevention and treatment.

Dos and Don'ts of Snakebite First Aid

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Shivshakti Prasad Dwivedi explained that after a snakebite, keep the victim calm and prevent unnecessary movement. Keep the bitten area as still as possible and seek medical attention as soon as possible. He clarified that cauterising the wound, suctioning the poison orally, applying a tight tourniquet, or applying any herbal or other substance can be harmful and delay hospitalisation. The Government of India's national guidelines also emphasise avoiding such measures and seeking prompt medical attention.

Prevention is Key

He said that to prevent snakebites, keep your home and surroundings clean, avoid garbage and bushes, avoid sleeping on the floor at night, use mosquito nets, and use a flashlight when going out in the dark.

Government Initiatives and Treatment

Dwivedi explained that the availability of anti-snake venom and timely treatment by trained health workers are crucial for snakebite treatment. The Government of India's national program also includes capacity building of health workers, access to treatment, and community awareness as key strategies. During the program, health workers and villagers present were informed about the safety measures to be adopted at the primary level in case of snakebite. People were urged to take any snakebite incident seriously and immediately avail themselves of the health department's medical services. (ANI)