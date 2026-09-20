The pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham has intensified post-monsoon, with over 15 lakh devotees having visited. The Rudraprayag administration is enhancing arrangements along the route, focusing on cleanliness, water, safety, and facility upgrades.

The pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham has picked up pace following the monsoon season, with an increase in the number of devotees visiting the shrine, prompting the Rudraprayag administration to intensify arrangements along the yatra route and at the temple.

Administration Ramps Up Arrangements

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the pilgrimage is proceeding smoothly and that more than 15 lakh pilgrims have already offered prayers at Shri Kedarnath Dham. Mishra said, "The pilgrimage to Shri Kedarnath Dham is proceeding smoothly, with over 15 lakh pilgrims having already offered their prayers. Regarding the administration of the pilgrimage, we have divided the area into several sectors, each staffed by designated sector officers."

He said that with the monsoon season drawing to a close, the administration has observed an increase in pilgrim footfall and expects the trend to continue in the coming days. "As the monsoon season draws to a close, we have observed an increase in the number of pilgrims, and this trend is expected to continue. In light of this, all concerned officials have been put on alert regarding the cleanliness of the pilgrimage route, the availability of drinking water, and the maintenance and facilities of the toilets," the District Magistrate said.

Mishra said inspections have been carried out along the pilgrimage route and necessary repair and upgradation works are underway based on the findings. He said the administration is also keeping a close watch on facilities required by pilgrims as the footfall increases. "Inspections have been conducted, and necessary repair or upgradation work is currently underway based on those findings. Ensuring the safety of the pilgrims and facilitating a 'smooth darshan' remains our top priority," he said.

The administration has put in place adequate facilities at Kedarnath Dham and at key points along the pilgrimage route, while officials are continuously monitoring arrangements in view of the rising footfall. The second phase of the Kedarnath Yatra has witnessed increased pilgrim movement following the monsoon period. Authorities have also been strengthening security, sanitation and route-management arrangements to facilitate the movement of devotees and ensure that essential services remain available along the yatra route.

Navigating Weather-Related Challenges

The pilgrimage has also faced weather-related challenges this month. A section of the Kedarnath trek route near Chirbasa was affected by rockfall and debris following rain, prompting authorities to regulate pilgrim movement and undertake rescue and clearance operations. The Gaurikund-Kedarnath route was subsequently reopened after clearance operations, with authorities continuing to monitor the route and weather conditions for the safety of pilgrims.

About Kedarnath Dham

Kedarnath Dham, one of Uttarakhand's four major Char Dham shrines and one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, is located in Rudraprayag district. The shrine is connected by a 17-km trek from Gaurikund, according to the Rudraprayag district administration. (ANI)