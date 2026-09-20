Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Nagpur's longest flyover, the Indora Chowk-Dighori corridor. Built with UHPFRC technology, it will cut travel time from an hour to 15 minutes, reduce pollution, and improve connectivity in the city.

The Indora Chowk-Dighori Flyover in Nagpur, which has been constructed using Ultra High Performance Fibre Reinforced Concrete (UHPFRC) technology, will reduce travel time and pollution, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

The Indora Chowk-Dighori Flyover, spanning approximately 8.9 kilometres on National Highway No. 353D and connecting the northern and southern parts of Nagpur city, was inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of the Union Minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It is Nagpur's longest and costliest elevated corridor.

Technological Advancements and Benefits

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari explained the technological aspects of this flyover. He said that the use of UHPFRC technology enabled the construction of longer spans between two successive piers using a single pair of structural segments, reducing the number of supports required and facilitating faster construction of the flyover.

Gadkari said that the journey between Indora and Dighori, which earlier took around an hour by road, can now be completed in just 10 to 15 minutes with the new flyover. The flyover has been constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

Design, Features and Naming

He said the flyover connects five directions at Ashok Square . An Ashoka Pillar has also been installed at the junction, along with Constitution-themed murals and attractive illumination.

He clarified that this flyover corridor has not resulted in any change in the names of the existing roads. "I believe that this multi-layered structure, whether three or four layers, has become a distinctive feature of Nagpur. Take the Dighori Ring Road, for instance: there is the Ring Road at the base level, a new National Highway flyover above it, and another flyover above that; so, at one point, there are three layers. In some places, the Metro adds a fourth layer. I am pleased to see the plantation work done in the median beneath the flyover and the display of excellent photographs,” he said. “Images depicting significant aspects of our history have been created, and we have endeavored to document Nagpur's history there. This project will save time and reduce pollution, and the construction of the flyover will also lead to improvements in the road below," he added.

He said the road from Indora Chowk to Panchpaoli Chowk, named Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, retains its name. “Only the flyover itself has been named the Dr Hedgewar Flyover. Similarly, Ashok Chowk remains Ashok Chowk, and it has been properly renovated and organized in keeping with its identity. As for the one at Reshambagh Chowk, its official name is General Mancharsha Avari Chowk," Gadkari added.

Ramps have been provided at Daga Hospital, Reshimbagh Chowk and Bada Tajbagh. These facilities are expected to help reduce traffic congestion in the desne populated areas like Gandhibagh and Pachpaoli . At Agrasen Chowk, an elevated passage has been provided over the Metro corridor. Gadkari said that this would facilitate multi-lane traffic movement, similar to the arrangements on Wardha Road and Kamptee Road in Nagpur city .

Devendra Fadnavis announced that the flyover would be named after RSS founding Sarsanghchalak, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, to mark the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He made the announcement at a public programme held at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium following the inauguration of the flyover.

Vision for an International-Standard, Eco-Friendly Nagpur

Fadnavis expressed confidence that Nagpur would emerge as an international-standard city in the future, supported by various environment-friendly projects being undertaken in the city. He said that a 148-kilometre Golden Arch Ring Road is being developed around Nagpur, which would facilitate the expansion of the city. The Chief Minister said that Nagpur currently has 35 flyovers, while another 15 flyovers have been proposed. These infrastructure projects, he said, are contributing to the integrated development of Nagpur as a faster and better-connected city.

Fadnavis further said that a ‘New Nagpur’ is being developed and a Centre for Business District is being created as an investment hub. The process of land acquisition for New Nagpur is underway and the area is expected to generate employment opportunities for the youth.

"As you know, whether it is infrastructure or the various initiatives being carried out in different ways through the Municipal Corporation, through all of these, we are striving to develop Nagpur as a sustainable city. Today, whether it is the Nag River project or the AMRUT project, through these various initiatives, we are shaping Nagpur into an eco-friendly city where no wastewater will flow untreated through open drains, but will instead be properly treated—that is how we are structuring Nagpur,” he said.

“The waste processing plant established in Nagpur is also among the most modern facilities in the country. I believe that through this project, the CNG we are set to produce there—the trial of which was already successful—has now commenced actual work, and moving forward, its expansion will also take place. Through all of these projects, we are working to build this city into a well-planned and well-organised city," Fadnavis said.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the flyover would benefit not only the northern and southern parts of Nagpur but also improve connectivity to areas in Nagpur rural, including Hudkeshwar, Narsala, Besa and Pipala. (ANI)