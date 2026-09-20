Following recent terror-related incidents in the Doda-Udhampur region, security has been beefed up in Bhalesa. The Special Operations Group (SOG) has intensified search operations and patrolling to thwart any potential security threats.

Security has been tightened in Bhalesa area of Doda district following recent terror-related developments in the Doda-Udhampur region, with the Special Operations Group (SOG) intensifying search operations and patrolling across border and interior areas.

Increased Counter-Terror Activity in the Region

The intensified security comes amid increased counter-terror activity in the Doda-Udhampur belt. On September 16-17, security forces launched a joint intelligence-based operation in the Brattal Sohan and Khubban forest areas of Udhampur's Majalta after receiving inputs about terrorist movement. Two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in the operation, while search and surveillance operations continued in the area.

The Doda-Udhampur-Kathua belt has remained under heightened security scrutiny, with security forces conducting searches and maintaining an operational presence across difficult and forested terrain. Earlier this month, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF personnel were also deployed at a joint temporary operational base near the Doda-Kathua-Udhampur tri-junction. J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat reviewed the operational preparedness and security situation there, with SOG, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF personnel deployed jointly at the base.

In another recent development, security forces recovered the remains of a suspected Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist along with an M4 carbine from the upper reaches of Doda's Seoj Dhar forest area. The area connects the Bhaderwah Valley with neighbouring Udhampur and Kathua districts.

For these reasons, SOG Doda-Gandoh has stepped up area domination, search operations and patrolling in Bhalesa to maintain vigilance and prevent any possible security threat. The security personnel are continuing surveillance across vulnerable and interior areas while monitoring movement in the region.