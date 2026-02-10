Tension flared in Varanasi’s Dal Mandi on February 9, 2026, during a road-widening demolition drive. Residents protested poor notice, and a shopkeeper set his own building on fire in protest. The blaze was controlled without casualties.

Tension escalated sharply in Varanasi’s Dal Mandi area on February 9, 2026, as a large-scale demolition and road widening drive triggered protests and an apparent act of self-destruction by a local shopkeeper.

The drive, part of a plan to widen the narrow streets around the historic market area and improve access to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, saw authorities move to remove a number of dilapidated buildings, houses and shops identified as unsafe.

The demolition operation focused on 21 structures on a single day, part of a broader effort to convert the 650-metre roadway into a wider thoroughfare. Residents and shopkeepers expressed deep frustration at the speed and scale of the action, saying they were not given enough time or adequate notice to vacate or protect their properties.

Amid the unrest, one property owner reacted dramatically by pouring petrol and setting his own shop on fire in protest. The man reportedly threatened to self-immolate over the demolition action before flames engulfed the building, sparking panic and drawing immediate response from police and firefighters. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties, and authorities were able to bring the blaze under control after a brief period of chaos.

Witnesses and local media noted that the incident caused significant alarm in the densely populated market zone, with residents fleeing as smoke and fire spread. The shop owner fled the scene after igniting the blaze, and police launched efforts to locate him. A strong security presence was deployed to maintain order as demolition continued under tense conditions.

The demolition drive is being implemented jointly by the Public Works Department, Varanasi Development Authority and Municipal Corporation under a multi-crore project aimed at easing traffic bottlenecks and improving infrastructure. However, traders and locals have demanded more time and fair compensation before further action proceeds.

As the project unfolds, tensions remain high in Dal Mandi, highlighting the challenges of balancing urban development with the livelihoods and sentiments of long-standing market communities.