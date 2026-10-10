Varanasi Municipal Corporation has ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat and fish from October 19 to 26 for Navratri. The city is also heightening security for the Indian Air Force's 'Aerial Display-2026' at Namo Ghat.

All meat and fish shops in Varanasi will remain closed during Navratri. The Municipal Corporation has issued this order keeping in mind the sentiments of the devotees. There will be a complete ban on the sale and cutting of meat and fish from October 19 to 26.

According to Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, during the Navratri festivities. Veterinary and Welfare Officer Dr Vijay Amritraj said that Shardiya Navratri is starting from October 11. In such a situation, instructions have been given to keep all the meat, fish and poultry shops in the city closed. He said that it would be strictly followed. In this sequence, instructions have also been given to the employees of all the zones to ensure strict compliance with the orders by running intensive campaigns, and strict punitive action will be taken against those who are lax.

Preparations for IAF 'Aerial Display-2026'

With this, on the occasion of the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, the government has declared the grand 'Aerial Display-2026' to be held at Namo Ghat in Varanasi as a 'State Event'. In view of this, the district administration has increased the security system even more.

In view of this historic air show (26 October Reserve Day) to be held on October 22, 23 and 25, the security of fighter jets and the possibility of 'bird-hit ' within 20 to 30 km of Namo Ghat. In view of the huge crowd gathering at the Ganga Ghats, effective barricading and warning boards are being installed in the deep water areas of the river, and there will be blockages on sensitive roads so that the spectators do not go into deep water uncontrollably.

Apart from this, an adequate number of mobile toilets are being installed for the convenience of tourists and devotees. The state government, district administration and municipal administration are working on a war footing to make this grand event completely safe, smooth and historic. (ANI)