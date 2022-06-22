Varanasi airport makes Sanskrit announcement; Here's how netizens reacted

The airport has begun making important Covid-19 announcements in Sanskrit as part of an initiative launched by the Airports Authority of India in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University.

If you visit Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in the future, you will hear Covid-19 announcements in the Sanskrit language.

As per reports, the airport has begun making important Covid-19 announcements in Sanskrit as part of an initiative launched by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Hindi and English were used for all types of announcements at the airport. However, Sanskrit has been added as a third language for airport announcements.

"The Covid rules are now explained to our valued passengers at Varanasi Airport in Sanskrit as well as English and Hindi. They would immediately feel as though they have entered Kashi - Sanskrit language," the Varanasi Airport tweeted on Friday.

According to airport director Aryama Sanyal, the Sanskrit announcement initiative began to show respect for the language. A video featuring the Sanskrit announcement has gone viral on Twitter.

While many have praised the initiative, some users have expressed concern that it will do nothing to revitalise the language.

"It's nice that the announcement at #Varanasi airport is in #Sanskrit. This is a commendable effort to make Sanskrit the universal language. This should also occur at the Varanasi railway station, "a Twitter user commented.

"For commuters, announcements are made. How many individuals can understand Sanskrit? Why not do it in Bhojpuri instead? Varanasi's original native language," another user wrote.

"I've always regretted taking Sanskrit language as an elective in school. I'm hoping to impress the airport staff with my Sanskrit skills on my next trip to Varanasi," a third user wrote.

