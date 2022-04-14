Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

The situation has exposed the claims of the local administration with regard to pollution at Assi Ghat

The high-capacity filtered artificial lungs, installed by Climate Agenda at Varanasi's Assi Ghat, have turned dark in just two days since being put up. The artificial lungs were installed at the ghat -- considered clean in Varanasi -- to spread awareness about the effects of air pollution on the lungs. The situation has exposed the claims of the local administration with regard to pollution at Assi Ghat, said Ekta Shekhar, director of Climate Agenda.

During the hot summer, when pollution levels normally drop, the condition of the city's cleanest area reveals the air pollution claims for the city as a whole.

Also Read: What is Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft doing Down Under?

The staining of this artificial lung within just two days proves that air pollution in Varanasi continues to remain in a state of a health emergency.

According to a recently-released report, most of the cities of Uttar Pradesh are going through a similar health emergency, where the National Clean Air Action Plan has completely failed. Negligent implementation of the National Action Plan announced by the central government in the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency makes it clear that the administration and governance are not serious about the issue of air pollution.

What experts say

Dr Om Shankar, the senior Cardiac Specialist at the Sir Sunder Lal Hospital in BHU, Varanasi, said: "It is no wonder that we are among the most polluted cities in the world. People's hearts and lungs are at the root of air pollution. It is very important that necessary steps are taken considering it as a health emergency."

Artificial lungs changed colour in two days

Describing the blurring of artificial lungs in just two days as a shocking incident, the city's eminent physician and respiratory specialist, Dr RN Vajpai said: "Assi Ghat was, till now, considered among the cleanest places in the city. The artificial lung turning grey in just 48 hours should be considered a dangerous condition for the health of the general public. It has become very important now that for the betterment of the environment, transportation should be cleaned primarily and all the departments together should ensure the implementation of the clean air action plan."

Also Read: After hijab, halal and row over vendors, BJP leader wants names of 300 roads changed in Bengaluru