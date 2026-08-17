Delhi CM Rekha Gupta supported Amit Shah's remarks on the Vande Mataram row, stating the Congress feels no shame insulting the national song. She demanded an unequivocal apology from the party to the entire country over the controversy.

CM Demands Apology from Congress Over Vande Mataram Row

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday extended support to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks over the Vande Mataram row, declaring that the Congress has become so self-centred that its leaders feel no shame in insulting the national song. Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta stated that the act of interrupting the full rendition of Vande Mataram is an insult to the entire nation.

"The Congress party, which once claimed independence as its own achievement and maintained that the country gained freedom solely because of them, has today completely forgotten the true meaning of that freedom and the honour of this nation. They have become so self-centred that they feel no shame in insulting the national song," said CM Gupta.

CM Gupta further demanded an apology from the Congress to the entire country over the Vande Mataram controversy. "They consider themselves to be the supreme self-proclaimed leaders. I feel this is an insult to the entire nation, an insult to our tricolour, and an insult to our national anthem, and every Indian feels this as a personal insult. They must unequivocally apologise to the entire country and to Bharat Mata," added CM Gupta.

Amit Shah Accuses Congress of 'Shamelessness'

Rekha Gupta's remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of "shamelessness" over Vande Mataram, alleging that party leader Sonia Gandhi stopped the national song mid-way at the Congress headquarters.

Referring to a video from the Congress headquarters, Shah said, "Look at their (Congress's) shamelessness. The anthem Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress Party headquarters. During the anthem, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress President to stop singing. We all just kept watching on TV."

"Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country. How can anyone even dream of leaving the anthem Vande Mataram incomplete? The people of Congress should feel ashamed," he said while addressing a public gathering.

BJP Alleges Disrespect, Congress Clarifies

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song.

BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Sonia Gandhi had objected to the full rendition of the National Song during the Independence Day event at the Congress headquarters. Malviya claimed that Sonia Gandhi became "agitated" after the initial stanzas were sung and asked for the rendition to be stopped, while Rahul Gandhi also appeared to signal that it should end. He alleged that the song was nevertheless allowed to continue and was eventually sung in full.

However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event. (ANI)