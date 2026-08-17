CBI files a 636-page chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma death case, naming her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh. Charges of cruelty and violations under the Dowry Prohibition Act have been invoked, according to Twisha's family.

The CBI has filed a 636-page chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma death case before the CBI Court, naming her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh as accused under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Family Reacts to Chargesheet

Speaking to ANI, Twisha's cousin brother Ashish Sharma said the chargesheet had established allegations of cruelty, while further details were expected after the documents were examined. "It has been proven that a lot of cruelty was committed. The court has summoned all officials again, and the CBI will also be present there. Then, more details will emerge at 5:00 PM," he said.

He said the process of formally handing over the chargesheet and its documents was still underway, and the contents were being reviewed. "The process of handing over the CBI charge sheet is still ongoing; the documents are currently being reviewed. So, it is difficult to say right now what exact details are present in it," Ashish said.

"No information regarding the second post-mortem has been received yet, nor is it visible in the prima facie short summary documents provided. It is possible it might be present in the main body of documents. Mentions of tampering, influence, or PM2 are not present there right now," he added.

CBI Seeks Deeper Investigation

He said that the CBI had sought permission from the court for a deeper investigation. "They have asked the court for permission to conduct a deeper investigation. Cruelty is mentioned; the Dowry Prohibition Act is mentioned. So, on all these things, the CBI has presented certain things with facts, and on some things, the CBI is demanding further investigation. More clarity on this will come at 5:00 PM," Ashish said.

On the investigation, he said the CBI had examined around 150 witnesses. " The CBI has spoken with 150 witnesses; it has proven some things conclusively, but some things haven't been mentioned yet," he said. "2-3 days of phone call lists involving high-ranking officials who were attempting to cover up--all these things have perhaps not been mentioned yet. That also needs to be done; it is very crucial," he said.

'Treat Accused Like Any Other Citizen': Family's Plea

Calling the matter serious, Ashish urged the judiciary to treat the accused like any other citizen. "Look, the matter is so serious that the court and the judicial system should treat it in the same manner as any ordinary citizen is treated. The way special treatment or influence was previously leveraged here--stopping that is extremely necessary," he said.

"We expect from the judicial system that they treat Giribala Singh just like any other ordinary citizen who has committed such an act, and pass appropriate orders as deemed fit," Ashish added. (ANI)