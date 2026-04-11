A political storm erupted in Madhya Pradesh after a Congress councillor refused to sing Vande Mataram. MP CM Mohan Yadav slammed the party, questioning its leadership and demanding strict action against the councillor for insulting patriots.

A political row erupted in Madhya Pradesh after a Congress councillor allegedly refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' during proceedings of the Indore Municipal Corporation, which seems to be escalating as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav slammed the party, saying the Congress should take strict action against such behaviour.

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CM Demands Accountability from Congress

Reacting to the incident on Saturday, the Chief Minister also questioned the party's top leadership, asking state Congress president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to explain why such behaviour is being encouraged within the party. "A Congress councillor refused to sing Vande Mataram in the municipal corporation house proceeding was unfortunate, reflecting the character of Congress representative. Congress State president Jitu Patwari and National president and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi must explain why their members are encouraged to behave in this manner, insulting the sacrifices of patriots," CM Yadav told ANI.

The Chief Minister further said that he was pained by the incident and also demanded accountability from the state Congress leadership, stating that Patwari should clarify his stand on the issue, especially as the incident occurred in his home district. "Patriots sacrificed their lives for the country but the elected Congress councillor is refusing to sing Vande Mataram. I am saddened by this incident and feel shame on the behaviour of the Congress leaders. Congress Chief Patwari should explain what he thinks of Congress councillors' statements in his home district. Patwari should resign and other senior leaders of Congress party if they failed to take action on this issue," CM Yadav said.

"While the Prime Minister has won the nation's heart by embracing all six verses of Vande Mataram, Congress remains trapped in its double standards, just as before independence, when five verses were removed. Congress must take strict action against such behaviour," the CM added.

Details of the Incident

A woman councillor of the Congress party, Fauzia Sheikh Alim, sparked the controversy after she refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' during a discussion on the budget of Indore Municipal Corporation on April 8. The Congress councillor arrived late to the meeting proceedings. BJP councillors reportedly asked her to sing 'Vande Mataram', which she declined.

The refusal of the Congress councillor to sing the 'Vande Mataram' led to uproar from the BJP councillors and the raising of slogans. Later, Chairman Munnalal Yadav suspended Fauzia Sheikh Alim from the meeting for a day. (ANI)